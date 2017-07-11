Partner promotions at Sheppard Robson's Manchester office

End

-- Architectural practice Sheppard Robson is pleased to announce that James Jones and Neal Allen-Burt have been promoted to partner at the firm's 80-strong Manchester office.James and Neal will work alongside the office's three existing partners (Tony O'Brien, Alex Solk and Rupert Goddard) to direct a growing portfolio of high-profile projects, including schemes in the North West, Birmingham, Leeds and Newcastle. These include the major mixed-use development New Victoria and continuing the practice's work at Citylabs (both in Manchester), as well as The Learning and Teaching Centre at Newcastle University.The partner promotions reflect the growth of the office in recent years as well as the significant contributions these established and respected individuals have made to the ongoing success of the practice. The firm's accomplishments, growth and stability over the last 79 years have benefitted from carefully considered succession planning, allowing talent to rise within the company and take up senior leadership roles.Valentino Capelo and Jonathon McCrone from Sheppard Robson's Manchester office have also been promoted to associate.