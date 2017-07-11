 
News By Tag
* Architecture
* Sheppard Robson
* Manchester
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Architecture
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Greater Manchester
  Manchester, Greater
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
17161514131211


Partner promotions at Sheppard Robson's Manchester office

 
GREATER MANCHESTER, England - July 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Architectural practice Sheppard Robson is pleased to announce that James Jones and Neal Allen-Burt have been promoted to partner at the firm's 80-strong Manchester office.

James and Neal will work alongside the office's three existing partners (Tony O'Brien, Alex Solk and Rupert Goddard) to direct a growing portfolio of high-profile projects, including schemes in the North West, Birmingham, Leeds and Newcastle.  These include the major mixed-use development New Victoria and continuing the practice's work at Citylabs (both in Manchester), as well as The Learning and Teaching Centre at Newcastle University.

The partner promotions reflect the growth of the office in recent years as well as the significant contributions these established and respected individuals have made to the ongoing success of the practice.  The firm's accomplishments, growth and stability over the last 79 years have benefitted from carefully considered succession planning, allowing talent to rise within the company and take up senior leadership roles.

Valentino Capelo and Jonathon McCrone from Sheppard Robson's Manchester office have also been promoted to associate.
End
Source:Sheppard Robsonn
Email:***@rdpr.co.uk Email Verified
Phone:0161 236 1122
Tags:Architecture, Sheppard Robson, Manchester
Industry:Architecture
Location:Greater Manchester - Manchester, Greater - England
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Roland Dransfield Public Relations News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 17, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share