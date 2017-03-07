News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
CRL teams up with Bellis Homes on the restoration of Grade II listed former convent
The construction insurance specialist was selected by the Essex-based upmarket luxury house builder to source structural defects warranties for the sympathetic conversion of Littleberries into stunning the new homes.
Littleberries Estate, a convent school run by the Sisters of Charity St Vincent between 1887 – 2007, is located within the Mill Hill Conservation Area and the North Barnet Area of Special Character in north London.
Bellis Homes purchased the site with consent to convert the abandoned school house into 11 luxury apartments and to renovate the West Lodge, a single detached dilapidated building, into a three-bedroom house.
The one, two and three bedroom apartments range in size between 1,800 sq ft – 4,000 sq ft. Bellis Homes has submitted a further planning application to provide roof terraces on several of the apartments which will offer spectacular views across the Mill Hill countryside.
CRL was appointed at the beginning of the project to source a 10-year warranty certification to protect against any future structural issues.
Mark Hedley, Business Manager for Bellis Homes, said: "In the past we worked with NHBC until one of our close contacts suggested that we should consider switching to CRL to source warranties for our developments.
"At the time, we had not worked with CRL before. However, it was their commitment to providing a high quality, flexible, competitively priced, customer focused service that gave us the confidence to work with a new intermediary. We have worked with CRL on six of our developments so far, including Littleberries."
CRL were able to take the complexities of the conversion, including its Grade II listed status and the more unusual aspects of the build, and assist Bellis Homes in arranging appropriate cover that suited their requirements, allowing them to focus on the restoration.
Other interesting features of the build include reinstating the shell and core of the original chapel, which is being converted into a five-bedroom house. Bellis Homes is also restoring the ceiling in the guilt rooms, removing the safes in the basement and rejuvenate the avenue leading to a temple in the grounds.
Once the building work is complete in February 2018, the 10-year structural defects insurance warranties will be passed on to the new owners of the apartments and house.
Mark added: "Working with CRL has been very straight forward. The inception of the policy is very efficient and negotiable, and the building, inspection and completion process is seamless."
Mark West, Senior Customer Relationship Manager at CRL, said: "Our flexible solution of arranging the policy is enabling plans for Littleberries to progress with the assurance of a warranty for the people who buy and move into this outstanding development.
"The conversion of the existing heritage building meant the team at Bellis Homes has had a lot of restrictions placed on the build, we were able to take these into consideration and find a sustainable warranty solution that fitted our client's specific requirements.
"Our flexible approach meant that we could offer them a product that ticked all the boxes and that the developer will be able to pass on to their buyers. At CRL we pride ourselves in our appetite for adventure and work with a range of developers and housebuilders on interesting and unusual renovations and new builds."
Hampshire Trust Bank is providing Bellis Homes with the funding for this unique development. Glen Trees is the estate agent marketing Littleberries, property prices are yet to be published.
Bellis Homes is a family run business specialising in upmarket luxury home builder, with over 40 years of experience in construction, developing and project managing. From London to the Home Counties, Bellis Homes specialises in selecting upmarket developments in some of the most sought-after locations. To view Littleberries visit www.bellishomes.co.uk.
For more information about CRL please:
· Visit:www.c-r-l.com
· Email:customer.service@
· Call: 0808 231 2459 / 01256 697 3015
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse