Corrugated & Paperboard Boxes Market Size, Share, Analysis, Report and Forecast to 2022

 
 
GAITHERSBURG, Md. - July 10, 2017 - PRLog -- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Corrugated Box Packaging Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.37% during the period 2015 to 2022. The increasing industrial activity in manufacturing sector and rising demand for value added box are the drivers for corrugated box packaging market. Corrugated boxes and solid fiber boxes are the largest and fastest growing segments in corrugated & paperboard boxes market due to recovery of the manufacturing sector. Food and beverage segment dominates the global corrugated box packaging market due to increasing demand for value added boxes.

Corrugated box packaging has promising markets in developing regions such as Asia Pacific, Africa and Middle East. China and India are projected to be the fastest growing markets due to rapid Industrialization.

Some of the key players are Rock-Tenn Company, Oji Holding Corporation, Nine Dragons Paper(Holding) Limited, DS Dmith Plc, Smurfit Kappa Group, International Paper Company, Georgia-Pacific Equity Holding LLC, Packaging Corporation Of America, Mondi Group, Cascades Inc, Graphic Packaging Holding Company, MeadWestvaco Corporation, KalbinSA, Nippon Paper Industries Co, Ltd, Orora Ltd, Visy Pty Ltd, and Rengo Co Ltd.

For More, Please Visit: http://www.strategymrc.com/report/corrugated-and-paperboa...

Corrugated & Paperboard Boxes Product Covered:
• Solid Fiber Boxes
• Set-up Paperboard Boxes
• Corrugated Boxes
• Folding Paperboard Boxes

End-Use Application Covered:
• Durables
• Non Durables
o Paper and Publishing Products
o Food and Brevarages
o Allied Products
o Chemicals
o Others

Regions Covered:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o UK
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Rest of the World
o Middle East
o Brazil
o Argentina
o South Africa
o Egypt

What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

For More, Please Visit: http://www.strategymrc.com/report/corrugated-and-paperboard-boxes-market

