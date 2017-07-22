Generator Circuit Breaker Market Report 2017, Trends, Analysis, Share, Estimates & Forecasts to 2022

Contact

James Lamb

***@strategymrc.com James Lamb

End

-- According to Stratistics MRC, the global generator circuit breaker market accounted for $274.18 million in 2015 and is expected to reach $325.25 million by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 2.47% from 2015 to 2022. Generator circuit breaker market is mainly driven by the growth of switchgear and transformer markets. Increasing demand for power generation and transmission, global urbanization and industrialization are the drivers contributing to the market growth. However, shift towards solar photovoltaic generators acts as restraint for generator circuit breaker market.Among all the applications, natural gas power plants is expected to acquire the highest market share during the forecast period followed by coal fired power plants. In 2014, Natural gas power plants and coal fired power plants together accounted for more than 80% of share in global market. Asia-Pacific region holds a majority of market share in global market due to urbanization and industrialization in emerging nations such as China and India, followed by North America and Europe.Some of the key companies include Eaton Corporation, Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SE, ABB Ltd, Toshiba Corp, Chint Electric Co. Ltd, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd, Alstom, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Larsen & Toubro, General Electric, and Hitachi Ltd.• Air Blast Circuit Breakers• SF6 Circuit Breakers• Vacuum Circuit Breakers• Other Circuit Breakers• Nuclear Power Plants• Coal Fired Power Plants• Natural Gas Power Plants• Hydraulic Power plants• Other Power Plants• North Americao USo Canadao Mexico• Europeo Germanyo Franceo Italyo UKo Spaino Rest of Europe• Asia Pacifico Japano Chinao Indiao Australiao New Zealando Rest of Asia Pacific• Rest of the Worldo Middle Easto Brazilo Argentinao South Africao Egypt- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments- Market share analysis of the top industry players- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancementshttp://www.strategymrc.com/report/generator-circuit-breaker-market