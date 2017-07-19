Whey Protein Ingredients Market Report 2017, Trends, Analysis, Share, Estimates & Forecasts to 2022

Contact

-- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Whey Protein Ingredients market is estimated at $5.97 billion in 2015 and is poised to reach $10.6 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2015 to 2022. Growing awareness of health among consumers, increasing number of fitness centres are the key factors fueling the market growth. However, high production cost hampers the global whey protein ingredients market growth. Demand for high quality protein supplements by food industry creates ample of opportunities for the vendors involved.North America dominates the global market for whey protein products, followed by Europe. U.S. accounted for the leading market share in the North American region driven by the increasing demand for food and beverages and rising interest towards whey proteins. Asia Pacific is expected to witness high growth rate due to rising disposable income.Some of the key players in the market include Meggle Group, Danone, Glanbia Plc, Omega Protein, Meggle Group, Arla Foods, Carbery, Fonterra, American Dairy Products Institute and Fonterra Co-operative Group.• Whey Protein Isolate (WPI)• Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC)• Hydrolyzed Whey Protein (HWP)• Functional Beverageso Wine Wheyo Other Functional Beverages• Dietary Supplements• Functional Foodso Bakeryo Infant Formulao Snackso Dairy Productso Confectioneryo Other Functional Foods• Sports foods and beverages• Baby nutrition• Clinical nutrition• Others• North Americao USo Canadao Mexico• Europeo Germanyo Franceo Italyo UKo Spaino Rest of Europe• Asia Pacifico Japano Chinao Indiao Australiao New Zealando Rest of Asia Pacific• Rest of the Worldo Middle Easto Brazilo Argentinao South Africao Egypt- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments- Market share analysis of the top industry players- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancementshttp://www.strategymrc.com/report/whey-protein-ingredients-market