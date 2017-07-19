News By Tag
Whey Protein Ingredients Market Report 2017, Trends, Analysis, Share, Estimates & Forecasts to 2022
North America dominates the global market for whey protein products, followed by Europe. U.S. accounted for the leading market share in the North American region driven by the increasing demand for food and beverages and rising interest towards whey proteins. Asia Pacific is expected to witness high growth rate due to rising disposable income.
Some of the key players in the market include Meggle Group, Danone, Glanbia Plc, Omega Protein, Meggle Group, Arla Foods, Carbery, Fonterra, American Dairy Products Institute and Fonterra Co-operative Group.
Products Covered:
• Whey Protein Isolate (WPI)
• Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC)
• Hydrolyzed Whey Protein (HWP)
Applications Covered:
• Functional Beverages
o Wine Whey
o Other Functional Beverages
• Dietary Supplements
• Functional Foods
o Bakery
o Infant Formula
o Snacks
o Dairy Products
o Confectionery
o Other Functional Foods
• Sports foods and beverages
• Baby nutrition
• Clinical nutrition
• Others
Regions Covered:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o UK
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Rest of the World
o Middle East
o Brazil
o Argentina
o South Africa
o Egypt
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
