Whole Grain and High Fiber Market Report 2017, Trends, Analysis, Share, Estimates& Forecasts to 2022
Whole grain and high fibre foods demand in Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of more than 5.5%. The increasing health awareness among the higher and middle class customers in the emerging regions would drive the urban demand for value-added products.
Some of the key players in the market include Grain Millers, Nestle, Mondelez International, General Mills, International Fiber, Cargill, Flowers Foods, Inc., Sensus, Pepsico, Kellogg Company, Quaker Oats Company, Flowers Foods, Inc., Ardent Mills, Cereal Ingredients, Inc., Creafill Fibers Corp., Hodgson Mill, Inc. and Watson, Inc.
Products Covered:
• Baked Food
• Flour
• Cereals
• Snacks
• Pasta
• Legumes
• Breakfast Cereals
• Seeds & Nuts
• Others
Fiber types Covered:
• Insoluble Fiber
• High-Fiber Foods
• Soluble Fiber
Regions Covered:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o UK
o Spain
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Rest of the World
o Middle East
o Brazil
o Argentina
o South Africa
o Egypt
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
