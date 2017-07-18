News By Tag
Pet Foods Market Report 2017, Trends, Analysis, Share, Estimates and Forecasts to 2022
The global pet food market, by food type is dominated by dry food segment followed by snacks/treats. North America dominated the global pet foods market followed by Europe. Asia Pacific is expected to witness a strong CAGR due to rising tendency of keeping pets at home.
Some of the key market players include Arla Foods UK Plc, Dean Foods Company, Danone, Fonterra Group Cooprative limited, Meiji Dairies Corp, Nestle SA, Amul, Kraft Foods Inc, Parmalat S.P.A, Snacor Cooperative Unidas Limited, Dairy Farmers of America Inc, Groupe Lactalis SA, Megmilk Snow Brand Co. Ltd, Unilever, and Royal Fishland Campina N.V.
Pet Type Covered:
• Cat Food
• Dog Food
• Other Pet Food
Type of food Covered:
• Wet/Canned Food
• Nutrition Food
• Snacks/Treats
• Dry Food
• Others
Regions Covered:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o UK
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Rest of the World
o Middle East
o Brazil
o Argentina
o South Africa
o Egypt
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
