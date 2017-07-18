Pet Foods Market Report 2017, Trends, Analysis, Share, Estimates and Forecasts to 2022

Contact

-- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Pet Food is estimated at $68.95 billion in 2015 and is poised to reach $91.67 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR at 4.15% from 2015 to 2022. The pet food market is mainly driven by increasing demand for best products by pet owners across the globe. The factors such as increasing disposable incomes, changing lifestyle and rapid urbanization are the factors favouring the market growth. However, factors such as pet allergies, obesity in pets and regulatory issues are the restraints of the market.The global pet food market, by food type is dominated by dry food segment followed by snacks/treats. North America dominated the global pet foods market followed by Europe. Asia Pacific is expected to witness a strong CAGR due to rising tendency of keeping pets at home.Some of the key market players include Arla Foods UK Plc, Dean Foods Company, Danone, Fonterra Group Cooprative limited, Meiji Dairies Corp, Nestle SA, Amul, Kraft Foods Inc, Parmalat S.P.A, Snacor Cooperative Unidas Limited, Dairy Farmers of America Inc, Groupe Lactalis SA, Megmilk Snow Brand Co. Ltd, Unilever, and Royal Fishland Campina N.V.• Cat Food• Dog Food• Other Pet Food• Wet/Canned Food• Nutrition Food• Snacks/Treats• Dry Food• Others• North Americao USo Canadao Mexico• Europeo Germanyo Franceo Italyo UKo Spaino Rest of Europe• Asia Pacifico Japano Chinao Indiao Australiao New Zealando Rest of Asia Pacific• Rest of the Worldo Middle Easto Brazilo Argentinao South Africao Egypt- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments- Market share analysis of the top industry players- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancementshttp://www.strategymrc.com/report/pet-foods-market