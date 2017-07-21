 
News By Tag
* FruitVegetableProcessingMarket
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Reports
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Gaithersburg
  Maryland
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
27262524232221


Fruit & Vegetable Processing Market Report 2017, Trends,Analysis,Share, Estimates& Forecasts to 2022

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* FruitVegetableProcessingMarket

Industry:
* Reports

Location:
* Gaithersburg - Maryland - US

Subject:
* Reports

GAITHERSBURG, Md. - July 27, 2017 - PRLog -- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Fruit & Vegetable Processing market is poised to reach $270 billion by 2022. Rising middle-class population, development of new technologies, rising disposable income are the major factors favoring the market growth. However, increasing cost of power & energy is restraining the global fruit & vegetable processing market growth. Increasing health awareness is fueling the processed products market in urbanized economies.

The Asia-Pacific region is estimated to be the fastest growing market. China and India are the fastest growing countries for processed fruit and vegetables market due to increasing disposable income and huge agricultural production. Major importers and exporters of the market are China and the US.

Some of the key players in the market include Nestle S.A., GEA Group AG, Del Monte Foods, Inc., Safeway, Inc., Krones AG, ConAgra Foods, Inc., JBT Corporation, Dole Food Company, Inc., Maxwell Chase Technologies, The Kroger Company, Greencore Group PLC, Bosch Group, Buhler Group and H. J. Heinz Company.

For More, Please Visit: http://www.strategymrc.com/report/fruit-and-vegetable-pro...

Products Covered:
• Fresh Cut
• Canned
• Fresh
• Dried
• Frozen
• Convenience

Processed products Covered:
• Vegetables
• Fruits
• Juices
• Wines
• Sauces
• Others
o Jellies
o Mixed pickles
o Acetic acid
o Sugar
o Jams
o Vinegar

Processing Equipment Covered:
• Filling
• Processing
• Packaging
• Pre-processing
• Seasoning
• Washing & Dewatering

By Operation type:
• Semi-automatic
• Automatic

Regions Covered:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o UK
o Spain
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Rest of the World
o Middle East
o Brazil
o Argentina
o South Africa
o Egypt

What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

For More, Please Visit: http://www.strategymrc.com/report/fruit-and-vegetable-processing-market

Contact
James Lamb
***@strategymrc.com
End
Source:
Email:***@strategymrc.com Email Verified
Tags:FruitVegetableProcessingMarket
Industry:Reports
Location:Gaithersburg - Maryland - United States
Subject:Reports
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Stratistics Market Research Consulting News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 27, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share