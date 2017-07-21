News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Fruit & Vegetable Processing Market Report 2017, Trends,Analysis,Share, Estimates& Forecasts to 2022
The Asia-Pacific region is estimated to be the fastest growing market. China and India are the fastest growing countries for processed fruit and vegetables market due to increasing disposable income and huge agricultural production. Major importers and exporters of the market are China and the US.
Some of the key players in the market include Nestle S.A., GEA Group AG, Del Monte Foods, Inc., Safeway, Inc., Krones AG, ConAgra Foods, Inc., JBT Corporation, Dole Food Company, Inc., Maxwell Chase Technologies, The Kroger Company, Greencore Group PLC, Bosch Group, Buhler Group and H. J. Heinz Company.
For More, Please Visit: http://www.strategymrc.com/
Products Covered:
• Fresh Cut
• Canned
• Fresh
• Dried
• Frozen
• Convenience
Processed products Covered:
• Vegetables
• Fruits
• Juices
• Wines
• Sauces
• Others
o Jellies
o Mixed pickles
o Acetic acid
o Sugar
o Jams
o Vinegar
Processing Equipment Covered:
• Filling
• Processing
• Packaging
• Pre-processing
• Seasoning
• Washing & Dewatering
By Operation type:
• Semi-automatic
• Automatic
Regions Covered:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o UK
o Spain
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Rest of the World
o Middle East
o Brazil
o Argentina
o South Africa
o Egypt
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
For More, Please Visit: http://www.strategymrc.com/
Contact
James Lamb
***@strategymrc.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse