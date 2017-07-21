Fruit & Vegetable Processing Market Report 2017, Trends,Analysis,Share, Estimates& Forecasts to 2022

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tag:

* FruitVegetableProcessingMarket Industry:

* Reports Location:

* Gaithersburg - Maryland - US Subject:

* Reports

Contact

James Lamb

***@strategymrc.com James Lamb

End

-- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Fruit & Vegetable Processing market is poised to reach $270 billion by 2022. Rising middle-class population, development of new technologies, rising disposable income are the major factors favoring the market growth. However, increasing cost of power & energy is restraining the global fruit & vegetable processing market growth. Increasing health awareness is fueling the processed products market in urbanized economies.The Asia-Pacific region is estimated to be the fastest growing market. China and India are the fastest growing countries for processed fruit and vegetables market due to increasing disposable income and huge agricultural production. Major importers and exporters of the market are China and the US.Some of the key players in the market include Nestle S.A., GEA Group AG, Del Monte Foods, Inc., Safeway, Inc., Krones AG, ConAgra Foods, Inc., JBT Corporation, Dole Food Company, Inc., Maxwell Chase Technologies, The Kroger Company, Greencore Group PLC, Bosch Group, Buhler Group and H. J. Heinz Company.• Fresh Cut• Canned• Fresh• Dried• Frozen• Convenience• Vegetables• Fruits• Juices• Wines• Sauces• Otherso Jellieso Mixed pickleso Acetic acido Sugaro Jamso Vinegar• Filling• Processing• Packaging• Pre-processing• Seasoning• Washing & Dewatering• Semi-automatic• Automatic• North Americao USo Canadao Mexico• Europeo Germanyo Franceo Italyo UKo Spain• Asia Pacifico Japano Chinao Indiao Australiao New Zealando Rest of Asia Pacific• Rest of the Worldo Middle Easto Brazilo Argentinao South Africao Egypt- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments- Market share analysis of the top industry players- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancementshttp://www.strategymrc.com/report/fruit-and-vegetable-processing-market