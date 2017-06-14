News By Tag
Devorah (Dorothy) Taitz, RN, BSN Contributes a Chapter to a New Anthology
In a story titled, "I Am A Survivor," Devorah shares how the compassion she found from a nurse at an early age led her to a career in nursing and how health issues gave her a renewed sense of purpose.
Devorah says, "Nurses have one thing in common, the inert passion for helping others. I always wanted to be a nurse, ever since I was eight years old. I used to get allergy shots weekly from Nurse Ethel. I remember telling my mom that I wanted to be a nurse like Ethel. She never knew how special she was to me. I had to go for allergy shots at least twice a week during whole childhood. I would walk in, and she would greet me with a smile. She never hurt me. A shot in the arm twice a week and I never cried, at least I don't remember crying. She wore a white uniform and a nurse cap. I so wanted to wear one of those, and I did in nursing school and graduation. I became a nurse like Ethel."
Devorah Taitz, also known as Dorothy, was born in Brooklyn, NY, a first generation American. Growing up in a home of Holocaust Survivors, she knew she was different than her friends and classmates. There had to be something more in life than just living the American dream. Devorah moved to California with her parents and went to Nursing School in Los Angeles. After graduating, Devorah worked as a Nursery, Maternity, Pediatric ICU and NICU nurse. While volunteering in Los Angeles for the Los Angeles Free Clinic, Devorah had the pleasure of meeting some famous Hollywood stars. After meeting her husband, they moved back to New York and started a family. Devorah returned to working as a nurse in the public-school system. She has two children and three grandchildren and loves every minute of family time. Recovering from two malignant diagnoses, Devorah is back and continues to make this world a better place, one person at a time.
Compiled by Authentic Messengers and Anita Stewart, RN, edited by Allison Saia, and published by Positive Media Press, Nurse SPARKS is filled with the stories of nurses from across the nation. Stories that reveal what it feels like to be working in a field that takes all of your heart and soul on a daily basis. A career that sometimes takes one to their knees, sends one home crying, exhausted, and spent of all energy. Or one that uplifts, opens the heart, inspires and illuminates.
To learn more about Nurse SPARKS, go to: https://authenticmessengers.com/
For more information on Devorah, go to: https://www.facebook.com/
