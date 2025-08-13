Follow on Google News
Lemonaid Global & Pick My Brain Partner to Launch E2E
One Million Conversations. One Billion in Deals. By 2030....
By: Lemonaid
Your calendar pings. It's your monthly E2E match.
Meet Sophia Ramirez, a Chief Strategy Officer of a $2.4B global manufacturing giant, based in São Paulo. Sophia is a long-distance cyclist who's biked across Patagonia, a modern art collector with a soft spot for Brazilian surrealists, and a gourmet cook who once hosted a 12-course dinner for visiting diplomats.
📌 Current Goals: Expand LATAM market presence, step into coaching
📌 Biggest Accomplishments:
📌 Personal Interests: Long-distance cycling, modern art, gourmet cooking
📌 Open To: Co-investing, joint ventures in emerging markets, strategic introductions
Why You Were Matched: You're both exploring sustainable supply chain innovations and have expressed interest in entering the LATAM market.
Within minutes, you know who your match is, what she's working on, what she cares about, and exactly why you're being matched with her.
Here's the twist: You have 72 hours to decide…Deal or Pass. Every "deal" you say yes to earns you 1 point on the E2E leaderboard. At the end of the year, the top point scorers will be recognized as the most connected executives in the network, with exclusive perks, unique invitations, and ultimately, an extremely valuable executive network.
The Vision
Lemonaid Global and Pick My Brain have joined forces to launch E2E (Executive to Executive) the first invite-only, outcome-driven network designed to engineer one million high-value executive conversations and unlock one billion in measurable deals by 2030.
We make the match. You take it where it needs to go.
By the time you say YES to your match and it's added to your calendar, you already know their background, bio, current goals, favorite hobbies, biggest accomplishments, and more, so you can skip the small talk and dive right into what matters.
Because the best deals aren't just about revenue…they're about who you want to build with, create with, and spend time with.
The E2E Offer
Why Now
The next wave of global economic value will come from unexpected collisions between executives from different industries, countries, and backgrounds, unlocking deals in new, unprecedented ways. E2E is built to make those collisions happen intentionally, every single month.
Quotes
"We're not building a network. We're building a high-stakes game for the top 1% of executives, where every connection counts, every decision matters, and every deal moves the needle," said Brian Shea, CEO of Lemonaid Global. "If you can have 12 conversations a year that are this targeted, this relevant, and this timely, you can transform your business and career trajectory."
"Pick My Brain was built to remove friction from high-value connections,"
Where Human Insight Meets AI Precision, And Only Gets Better Over Time
Every E2E member begins with a personal, in-depth onboarding interview: a 30–45 minute conversation with our team designed to uncover everything that makes you, you. We go far beyond titles and LinkedIn bios, diving into business goals, current challenges, personal interests, deal appetites, life accomplishments, and even the experiences that shaped your leadership style.
This isn't a one-and-done process: you'll go through this deep interview annually. Why? Because goals change, markets shift, and the best matches come from the freshest data. Every year, we capture your evolving priorities so your matches always feel relevant and perfectly timed.
From there, your profile is plugged into our proprietary matching engine: a system that blends human intuition with AI-driven intelligence. The more matches we make across the network, the smarter the platform becomes, constantly learning what combinations lead to the highest-value outcomes.
And unlike most matchmaking systems, our algorithm is transparent. You'll always know why you were matched; the shared goals, complementary strengths, overlapping networks, or even common hobbies that brought you together.
Your first 2–3 matches are manually engineered by the Lemonaid + Pick My Brain team, using deep research and insider knowledge. Each introduction comes with:
The result? Matches that feel like, "How did you even know?" while the network itself keeps getting sharper, more relevant, and more valuable with every conversation.
The goal is clear:
One million conversations. One billion in deals. By 2030.
The only question left - will you play?
Join Lemonaid → info@lemonaidglobal.com
Learn about the E2E networking platform: www.lemonaidglobal.com/
Media Contact
Investor & Media Contact: Brian Shea
brian@lemonaidglobal.com
