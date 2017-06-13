 
June 2017





Area-Info.net Expands Network With Hiring of Rose Wilcox

 
 
DALLAS - June 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Area-Info.net is pleased to announce its recent hire of Rose Wilcox, who will join Area-Info.net as a Content Marketing Consultant for the Dallas, Texas region.  Ms. Wilcox will work remotely from Dallas, Texas. Within this role, Wilcox will consult and promote the local area through articles and help local businesses succeed with CARE and increase their reach on the web.

Wilcox says, "I'm excited about the opportunity to be part of Area-Info.net's phenomenal growth. The concept is brilliant, visionary and 'the way of the future'. It's a great tool for businesses and individuals alike to have a voice and let everyone know what is important to them. The volume of Internet traffic created, coupled with a focus on local grassroots news, makes the content far more effective--and far less expensive--than websites that we've seen over the past few years. Area-Info.net's growth is by leaps and bounds and that growth is about to explode."

Wilcox joins Area-Info.net with more than 25 years of sales experience in marketing across several industries including television, radio, print and consumer. This background has helped Wilcox to make a quick transition to Content Marketing Consultant. Wilcox continues to be involved in projects she believes. For more information, contact Shannon Birman, editor@area-info.net, or visit the Area-Info.net website at www.Area-Info.net.

About Area-Info.net

Area-Info.net is a nationwide online newspaper where "you write the news." The founders have more than 40 years of experience in publishing and building national sales groups and more than 21 years in online markets with a passion to find ways for people to have a voice.

