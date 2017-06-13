News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Area-Info.net Expands Network With Hiring of Rose Wilcox
Wilcox says, "I'm excited about the opportunity to be part of Area-Info.net's phenomenal growth. The concept is brilliant, visionary and 'the way of the future'. It's a great tool for businesses and individuals alike to have a voice and let everyone know what is important to them. The volume of Internet traffic created, coupled with a focus on local grassroots news, makes the content far more effective--and far less expensive--than websites that we've seen over the past few years. Area-Info.net's growth is by leaps and bounds and that growth is about to explode."
Wilcox joins Area-Info.net with more than 25 years of sales experience in marketing across several industries including television, radio, print and consumer. This background has helped Wilcox to make a quick transition to Content Marketing Consultant. Wilcox continues to be involved in projects she believes. For more information, contact Shannon Birman, editor@area-
About Area-Info.net
Area-Info.net is a nationwide online newspaper where "you write the news." The founders have more than 40 years of experience in publishing and building national sales groups and more than 21 years in online markets with a passion to find ways for people to have a voice.
Contact
Lee Everton
***@area-info.net
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse