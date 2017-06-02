 
Industry News





June 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
8765432


Area-Info.net Teams With Premier Savings Club to Help People Save Everyday

 
 
LOGAN, Utah - June 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Area-Info.net announced today the addition of a special promotion for readers of Area-Info.net which will give their 300,000 monthly readers the opportunity to save money at places they visit everyday and will allow them to live life to its fullest. "We are excited to provide this opportunity for our loyal readers", says Lee Everton, Publisher of www.Area-Info.net.

With the addition of this premier savings club, readers will have access to more than 700,000 deals across the United States, Europe and South America. "Knowing that our readers could possibly save $4,500 a year if they use the branded AIDeals is an incredible value" says Everton. Using the branded "AIDeals" on their personal phones, readers will have easy access to everyday deals at movies, stores, restaurants, hotels, groceries and one button access to the latest news on Area-Info.net.

AIDeals is different from the majority of other mobile coupons in two major ways. First, the majority of the discounts on AIDeals can be used everyday. Second, members enjoy access to all of the discounts with the touch of a button.

About Area-Info.net

Area-Info.net is a grassroots nationwide online newspaper where "you write the news." The founders have more than 40 years of experience in publishing and building national sales groups and more than 26 years in online markets with a passion to find ways for people to have a voice.

About AIDeals

<a href="https://www.area-info.net/area-info-deals">AIDeals</a> is powered by MobiCardUSA (http://www.mobicardusa.com/), Inc. with more than 260,000 locations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe and South America. There are 750,000 deals that can be used by phone and computer. MobiCard is distributed in several ways: corporate gifts, fundraisers, direct to consumer and the internet.

