Sean Nathan Ricks Paints Deal to Print Original Pop Culture Art on T-Shirts
"My favorite types of paintings are landscapes. However, I have successfully ventured in the pop-culture world producing fan-art featuring Star Wars characters like Boba Fett, Darth Maul, Darth Vader and Storm Troopers." shares Ricks.
"The most exciting news today is that my unique works are now available as t-shirt designs," added Ricks.
When asked if all of his artwork will be available on t-shirts, Sean shared the following:
"I only intend to release a limited edition run of each t-shirt design. These t-shirts will feature original paintings and I want them to be of the highest quality." Ricks continues, "When I release a limited edition print run of my paintings I number them so they will retain and increase in value. These t-shirt designs, especially the Star Wars originals, will be no different. Those lucky enough to get them will know they have received something of great value that they can pass on as a collectible and unique piece of art."
One things for sure, these one-of-a-kind collectible T-shirts won't be around for long.
You can find these designs in his online shop here: https://shop.spreadshirt.com/
About Sean Nathan Ricks
Sean Nathan Ricks is a classically trained artist who attended the art program at Utah State University. He received private mentoring by Zan Burningham, an expert in human form and function. Sean can be reached at (801) 638-6979, or at seannathanricks@
Lee Everton
(435) 915-6933
***@area-info.net
