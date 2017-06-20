 
June 2017





Area-Info.net Adds Content Marketing Services As Powerful Tool for Small Business Owners

 
 
LOGAN, Utah - June 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Area-Info.net, a grassroots online newspaper, where "you write the news" has just added a powerful new tool for small business owners with the addition of Content Marketing Services. Area-Info.net has consultants and professional writers developing strategies and stories for business owners to help them get their story out to the public.

"We have a unique system in place for the business owners. We are able to write the stories and then we have the distribution channel to help these stories get read and indexed quickly on the major search engines", states Lee Everton, publisher of Area-Info.net. "When I started using the Internet in 1991, it was evident then that content is king. Now, nearly 30 years later, it seems the internet has gone full-circle with good quality content being what people are looking for on the internet. We are striving everyday to provide quality content for our 300,000 monthly readers." adds Everton.

With the addition of the Content Marketing Services, we reach local business owners who want to stay at the forefront in their community. "The proprietary methods we use to focus on the communities help local business owners succeed with CARE, or in other words, Credibility, Authority, Reputation and Expertise." shares Everton. That is so important for business owners to build their online reputation and expertise. "We feel that our service helps business owners get better, more educated customers who are willing to invest a little more in their services and providing a way for the small business owner to become more successful."

About Area-Info.net

Area-Info.net is a grassroots nationwide online newspaper where "you write the news." The founders have more than 40 years of experience in publishing and building national sales groups and more than 26 years in online markets with a passion to find ways for people to have a voice.

