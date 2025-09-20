In a world that feels divided, Today is the Day. Live It! brings voices together in a global mosaic
Different journeys, one truth: heart-centered humans striving to lift each other and create lasting impact.
By: Today is the Day
BARNEGAT, N.J.
Meet the Changemakers behind the upcoming book.
- Sept. 24, 2025
-- Today is the Day. Live It! — Edge of Comfort to Center of Impact proudly announces its contributing voices. From California to Uganda, these leaders, entrepreneurs, and changemakers share powerful journeys of resilience, courage, and mission-driven impact.
The book launches January 2026, but its message is urgently relevant today. A recent Ipsos-BBC global survey revealed that 76% of people worldwide believe their society is divided, and 59% say their country is more divided now than a decade ago
(Ipsos, 2023). Yet, in that same study, most agreed that people across the world share more in common than what separates them. That is the connective thread of Today is the Day. Live It: proving that where humanity unites, division has no place.
At its heart, this book shares a single thread: what it means to stand at the edge of comfort and step forward with courage even when it seems impossible. That thread is connection. It runs through every story — weaving people, places, and perspectives together and proves that where connection lives, division has no place.
Contributors include:
- Amy Delman – Owner, Amy Delman Public Relations (Livingston, NJ)
- Ann Marie Baker – Vice President, Design 446 (Brick, NJ)
- Catherine Curry Williams – Cofounder, She Angels Foundation; Founder, Shane's Inspiration; TEDx Speaker & Best-selling Author (Los Angeles, CA & NYC)
- Cathy Hartenstein – Life and Leadership Coach, Create More Bliss. Cohost, Women Arising Podcast; Facilitator, Meditation for Leadership (Sedona, AZ)
- Mohan Metla – Founder & Owner, Mohan Group LLC (Brooklyn, NY)
- Charlene Gorzela – Mid-Life/Third Act Coach, Leadership Consultant, Speaker - Life Reinvention Now (Los Angeles, CA)
- Chaya Pamula – Cofounder, President & CEO, PAMTEN Inc.; Founder, SOFKIN & SHETEK (Riverside, CA)
- Clayton Platt – Founder/Principle, InnerEdge Consulting; Senior Facilitator and Program Consultant - Meditation4Leadership, Host - Magic in the Moment - Mindfulness in Real Time Podcast (Newtown Square, PA)
- Debra Rizzi – President & Partner, Rizco (Wall, NJ)
- Deborah "Dee" Baker – CEO, Beyond the Uniform, LLC; U.S. Air Force Veteran; CEO Women Operating in Overflow (Charlotte, NC)
- Deborah Koenigsberger – Founder & CEO Hearts of Gold Inc. & Owner, Noir et Blanc (New York, NY)
- Fred C. Wasiak – President & CEO, Food Bank of South Jersey & Founder/Owner, Humanics Consulting (Tabernacle, NJ)
- Heather McCulloch – Writer/Former Reuters Journalist; President, Women & Girls Education International; Board Member, Native American International Caucus; Certified Health Coach (Neptune, NJ)
- Helen Archontou – CEO, YWCA Northern New Jersey (Cedar Grove, NJ)
- Janet Kotsakis – Chief People Officer, Food Bank of South Jersey (Cinnaminson, NJ)
- JD Wilson – Founder, Lead U; Military Veteran (Manasquan, NJ)
- Jennifer Devi Chauhan – Cofounder & Executive Director, Project Write Now (Red Bank, NJ)
- Jodi Hope Grinwald – Founder & Change Agent, Today is the Day LLC; Cofounder & CEO, Applaud Our Kids Foundation; Host, Today is the Day Changemakers Podcast; Creator, International Changemakers Forum (Barnegat, NJ)
- Katie Marra – Student, Double Major in Ecology & Entomology, Rutgers University (Toms River, NJ)
- Lenny Dave – Comedy Historian, Humor Camp Co-Founder, Speaker, Author, Humorist (Lake Worth, FL)
- Lisa Clark – International Amateur Race Car Driver, Ferrari Challenge Series and Endurance Racing (West Hollywood, CA)
- Nicholas Marco – Entrepreneur; Partner, Michael Region Enterprises; Owner, Hand & Stone Massage, Drybar, Sweat 440; Founder, Free Cash Flow Advisor (Asbury Park, NJ)
- Nicol Nicola – Director of Economic & Demographic Research, NJDOL; Adjunct Professor; Leadership Training Facilitator (Princeton, NJ)
- Sarah Jakle, MSW, MPP – Founder & Executive Director, DemocraShe (Los Angeles, CA)
- Steven M. Cohen – Author of Leading from Within; Cofounder & Chair, Meditation4Leadership (Moorestown, NJ)
- Tanya Newbould – Life Transformation Strategist; ACC/ICF Certified Coach; Speaker, Entrepreneur, Author, Producer, Actress; Founder, DelPozzo Jewelry & SOZO Heart (Beverly Hills, CA)
- Tara Coffman – Financial Industry Professional (Wall, NJ)
- Tara Marie Stemkovsky – Creator & Host, True Crime Matters (East Brunswick, NJ)
- Terese Rolke – Executive Director, Monmouth Regional Chamber of Commerce (Lincroft, NJ)
- Christine Namusaazi – Founder, She Unit Uganda (Kampala, Uganda)
- Tisha Janigian – President & Founder, SHE IS HOPE LA, Broker & Owner - SHE IS HOPE Realty (Los Angeles, CA)
"Disconnection creates discontent and division, but this project shows what happens when we choose to connect. When we come together over our shared humanity and a genuine desire to do good, we build bonds strong enough to carry us through the hardest times. Those bonds help us lift each other, lean on each other, and trust one another not just for today, but for the future we're building together. That's how we grow as people, as professionals, and as a united community", says Jodi Grinwald author and thought leader behind this book.
Today is the Day. Live It! — Edge of Comfort to Center of Impact will be released January 2026. For more information, please visit https://todayisthedayliveit.com