Walters Blends Affordability and Luxury with New Home Design
Long Beach Island luxury home builder offers new $299/sf design.
By: Walters Homes
Known for its refined, laid-back atmosphere and strong sense of community, LBI offers the perfect setting for Walters' newest 2,620 square-foot, five-bedroom, 3½-bath home design. This contemporary coastal plan features a two-car garage, 3-stop elevator, open-concept living spaces, hardwood floors, quartz countertops, energy-efficient Café appliances, Andersen 400 Series windows and sliding doors, and spacious decks on every level, including a private rooftop retreat.
"Our process is designed to make building on your property seamless," said Matt Walters, Director of Business Development. For those who love the idea of building on their property but want even more design freedom, Walters also offers fully custom homes. With transparent cost-plus pricing, this option gives clients complete flexibility to create a one-of-a-kind residence tailored to their unique vision. "From architecture and interiors to construction, everything is handled in-house, giving homeowners the flexibility to customize while staying on budget."
Walters' three-phase approach begins with its Architecture team evaluating the homeowner's property and lifestyle needs, followed by the Interior Design phase to select finishes and fixtures, and finally, expert construction to bring the vision to life. Walters offers fully custom homes with transparent cost-plus pricing for clients seeking more flexibility.
Founded in 1984 by Ed Walters, Jr., Walters has built more than 2,000 homes along the Jersey Shore and has earned multiple industry awards, including a 2025 Shore Builders Association honor. Walters' commitment to premium materials, sustainable building practices, and ENERGY STAR® certified construction ensures every home is built to last.
"This is where it all began for us," said Ed Walters, Jr., Founder and President. "We are passionate about helping others bring their coastal dreams to life here on LBI."
Homeowners interested in learning more or scheduling a consultation can call 609-361-7000 or visit https://waltershomes.com.
About Walters
Walters has been building quality homes at the Jersey Shore since 1984. The company offers Architecture and Custom Homes, and all-inclusive services that seamlessly bring a homebuyer's dream vision to reality. Walters Architecture is a complimentary service that allows homebuyers to work with in-house architects to design the perfect home with the latest technology and quality building materials. Walters offers newly designed custom home plans that help homebuyers through the homebuilding process. Every custom home built by Walters meets or exceeds the energy efficiency requirements for ENERGY STAR® certification. Walters is located at 701 Central Ave, Ship Bottom, NJ 08008. To learn more, call 609.361.7000 or visit waltershomes.com.
Allison Brown, Design 446
***@design446.com
