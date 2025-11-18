News By Tag
Ocean County Vocational Technical School and Design 446 Launch Innovative Partnership
New partnership connects students with nonprofits across Ocean, Monmouth, and Mercer Counties.
By: Design 446
Through this pilot program, students will gain valuable hands-on experience in graphic design, branding, photography, videography, print collateral and social media content creation, all while helping local nonprofits strengthen their visual presence and outreach efforts. The team at Design 446 will serve as professional mentors as the OCVTS instructors guide students in the development of marketing materials that support each organization's mission.
"This partnership offers our Design and Visual Communications students an incredible opportunity to apply their skills to meaningful, real-world projects," said Nicole Merwin, Multimedia Instructor at OCVTS, Brick Campus. "Working alongside Design 446 and local nonprofits, our students will gain professional insight, creative confidence, and a deeper understanding of how design can positively impact the community. We're excited to see their creativity come to life this semester."
"We're so proud to partner with the OCVTS and so many dedicated nonprofit organizations across Ocean, Monmouth, and Mercer counties," said Ann Marie Baker, Vice President at Design 446. "This initiative reflects our long-standing commitment to the community, creativity, and education. By mentoring these talented students, we're not only helping them gain hands-on experience but also amplifying the vital work of organizations making a difference right here in our region."
Participating nonprofits include organizations serving a broad range of community needs — from food insecurity and housing, to arts, education, and youth empowerment. Each nonprofit partner will be paired with a student for the semester, culminating in a presentation of their creative work later in the school year.
This collaboration marks a significant step in connecting local business leadership with education and community service, providing students with meaningful professional experience while expanding the creative capacity of vital nonprofit organizations throughout our area.
About Ocean County Vocational Technical School
The Ocean County Vocational Technical School provides students with hands-on, career-focused education in a wide variety of technical and creative disciplines. The Design and Visual Communications program at the Brick campus prepares students for careers in graphic design, marketing, and digital media through applied learning and industry collaboration.
About Design 446
Design 446, Inc. is a full-service marketing company based in Manasquan, NJ. The award winning firm creates sales environments, signage and brand development, in addition to interactive presentations, digital/traditional advertising, website development, e-marketing, social media/public relations, graphic design, on-site printing, interior merchandising and installation. For more information about Design 446, visit https://Design446.com.
Contact
Allison Brown, Design 446
***@design446.com
