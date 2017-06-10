News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Back By Popular Demand and Benefit To Boca's Own Reds And Blues…
The Tilted Kilt Pub & Eatery Presents Second Fourth of July Fireworks Block Party Supporting Boca Fire & Paramedic Benevolent Fund and Boca Raton Police Athletic League
5 p.m. in the restaurant parking lot, with DJ spinning and emcee fun by Nikko Entertainment, live performances by the Two Eds Band, a bounce house, inflatable sumo wrestling, face painting and balloon art. All monies collected from the Craft Beer Expo tasting ticket sales (six tastings for $5) and a percentage of overall event proceeds will benefit Boca Raton Police Athletic League and Boca Raton Firefighter & Paramedic Benevolent Fund.
From opening to close, The Craft Beer Expo will be hosted by Islamorada Beer Company, 26° Brewing, Funky Buddha, Barrel of Monks, Copperpoint Brewing Company, Concrete Beach Brewing, Biscayne Bay Brewing, Due South Brewing and other local breweries that will be serving up three-ounce samplings. At 6:30 pm the first Annual Tilted Kilt Hotdog Eating Contest will take the stage. There is a $25 entry fee with a $500 cash prize for the winner who will have his/her name proudly displayed on a plaque at Tilted Kilt.
To reserve VIP patio table dinner seating beginning at 7:30 p.m. and for perfect view of City fireworks at 9 p.m. launched from the Spanish River Athletic Facility at deHoernle Park. There is charge of $25 for a table of four with advance payment required online at www.tiltedkilt.com/
"Last year more than 400 celebrants came out to spend July 4th with friends and family at The Tilted Kilt, and we are thrilled to be expanding the program and entertainment this year with our All American-style hot dog eating contest and a large craft beer expo," shared Samir Changela, owner of popular sports pub that opened in 2014. "But what makes it even more exciting and heart-warming is that we are celebrating alongside and for our own reds and blues, Boca's own fire fighters, paramedics and police who keep us safe all year 'round."
Located at 3320 Airport Road in Boca Raton, just a few block north of Cinemark's Palace 20, The Tilted Kilt Pub & Eatery has fast become Boca Raton's local sports bar destination where Kilt Girls® serve up signature burgers, wings, sandwiches, pizza and pub fare, local craft brews and draft beers, wine and cocktails (including ManMosas) to guests cheering on their favorite teams. Throughout the year, live season match-ups of the Miami Hurricanes, Florida Gators, Florida State Seminoles, Florida Atlantic University Owls, Miami Dolphins to NY Jets, NY Giants, New England Patriots, Miami Marlines, Miami Heat and the Florida Panthers and commentary beam on the more than 64 HD television screens throughout the 8,000-square-
For more information on Tilted Kilt Pub & Eatery, to view restaurant dining menu and/or to register for the Tilted Kilt Hotdog Eating Contest, visit www.tiltedkilt.com/
Contact
Kaye Communications, Inc.
***@kcompr.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse