Back By Popular Demand and Benefit To Boca's Own Reds And Blues…

The Tilted Kilt Pub & Eatery Presents Second Fourth of July Fireworks Block Party Supporting Boca Fire & Paramedic Benevolent Fund and Boca Raton Police Athletic League
 
 
BOCA RATON, Fla. - June 15, 2017 - PRLog -- With a clear view of City of Boca Raton's annual fireworks spectacular as the culminating entertainment, the Tilted Kilt Pub & Eatery: Boca Raton invites the community to its second 4th of July Fireworks Block Party, this year debuting the first Tilted Kilt Hotdog Eating Contest and a new Craft Beer Expo hosted by local breweries. Free open-to-the-public, family-pleasing festivities and music begin at
5 p.m. in the restaurant parking lot, with DJ spinning and emcee fun by Nikko Entertainment, live performances by the Two Eds Band, a bounce house, inflatable sumo wrestling, face painting and balloon art. All monies collected from the Craft Beer Expo tasting ticket sales (six tastings for $5) and a percentage of overall event proceeds will benefit Boca Raton Police Athletic League and Boca Raton Firefighter & Paramedic Benevolent Fund.

From opening to close, The Craft Beer Expo will be hosted by Islamorada Beer Company, 26° Brewing, Funky Buddha, Barrel of Monks, Copperpoint Brewing Company, Concrete Beach Brewing, Biscayne Bay Brewing, Due South Brewing and other local breweries that will be serving up three-ounce samplings. At 6:30 pm the first Annual Tilted Kilt Hotdog Eating Contest will take the stage. There is a $25 entry fee with a $500 cash prize for the winner who will have his/her name proudly displayed on a plaque at Tilted Kilt.

To reserve VIP patio table dinner seating beginning at 7:30 p.m. and for perfect view of City fireworks at 9 p.m. launched from the Spanish River Athletic Facility at deHoernle Park.  There is charge of $25 for a table of four with advance payment required online at www.tiltedkilt.com/boca-raton/. A minimum $40 food and beverage purchase will be required for patio dining.

"Last year more than 400 celebrants came out to spend July 4th with friends and family at The Tilted Kilt, and we are thrilled to be expanding the program and entertainment this year with our All American-style hot dog eating contest and a large craft beer expo," shared Samir Changela, owner of popular sports pub that opened in 2014. "But what makes it even more exciting and heart-warming is that we are celebrating alongside and for our own reds and blues, Boca's own fire fighters, paramedics and police who keep us safe all year 'round."

Located at 3320 Airport Road in Boca Raton, just a few block north of Cinemark's Palace 20, The Tilted Kilt Pub & Eatery has fast become Boca Raton's local sports bar destination where Kilt Girls® serve up signature burgers, wings, sandwiches, pizza and pub fare, local craft brews and draft beers, wine and cocktails (including ManMosas) to guests cheering on their favorite teams. Throughout the year, live season match-ups of the Miami Hurricanes, Florida Gators, Florida State Seminoles, Florida Atlantic University Owls, Miami Dolphins to NY Jets, NY Giants, New England Patriots, Miami Marlines, Miami Heat and the Florida Panthers and commentary beam on the more than 64 HD television screens throughout the 8,000-square-foot pub and eatery dining room, outdoor patio and bar areas. The Tilted Kilt freshly baked Pub Pretzels are a popular choice, along with its grilled and boneless wings.

For more information on Tilted Kilt Pub & Eatery, to view restaurant dining menu and/or to register for the Tilted Kilt Hotdog Eating Contest, visit www.tiltedkilt.com/boca-raton/.

The Tilted Kilt
Boca Raton - Florida - United States
