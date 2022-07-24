News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Follow on Google News
Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton Distributes Grant Funds to 20 Nonprofits at Friday Club Luncheon
Monies distributed benefitted nonprofits health and wellness needs through the Club's SAS Grant Program
By: Kaye Communcations, Inc.
During the weekly luncheon, now under newly installed 2022-2023 President Jeff Weber, each nonprofit was presented their donation and asked to speak about their organizations and how the grant monies will be used. Some grants included the various missions such as support for children with special needs
bereavement counseling, healthcare screenings, respite for caregiving youth, day of fun for children with disabilities and back to school backpacks and much more all health and wellness related.
The nonprofits that attended included:
About Rotary Downtown Boca Raton
The Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton is dedicated to impacting the Boca Raton community through Rotary International's mission of "Service Above Self". The award-winning 501(c)3 nonprofit's purpose is to make a difference in the community by enhancing the lives of many in an environment that embraces and promotes integrity, fellowship, and trust. The RCDBR is one of 34,000 Rotary clubs in more than 200 countries connecting 1.4 million Rotarians around the globe.
The Club this year will be presenting its Seventh Annual Boca Raton Mayors Ball on Saturday, November 12, 2022, raising funds for local non-profits' health and wellness initiatives the Honor Your Doctor Luncheon was founded by Honorary Rotarian Helen M. Babione. Approaching its 25th year, this event has recognized physician leadership and excellence while raising scholarship monies for students at Charles E. Schmidt College of Medicine at Florida Atlantic University, students at the Christine E. Lynn College of Nursing at Florida Atlantic University, healthcare students at Lynn University and Palm Beach State College.
For sponsorship and underwriting opportunities as well as ticket reservations (available September 1) for the Boca Raton Mayors Ball, visit www.rotarydowntownbocaraton.org or contact Jon Kaye at 561-392-5166, email mayorsball@rotarydowntownbocaraton.org
Contact
Kaye Communications, Inc.
Jon Kaye
***@kcompr.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse