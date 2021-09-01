 
News By Tag
* Roofclaim.com
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Sports
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Boca Raton
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
China
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2021
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
7654321

RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl Great Chefs Tailgate Showcase Presented by BRiC and CP Group Heats Up

Boca Raton's Favorite College Football Spirit Night Returns with Fan-Favorite "Food, Fun and Fundraising" Featuring Top Area Chefs, Brew Masters and Mixologists
By:
 
BOCA RATON, Fla. - Sept. 5, 2021 - PRLog -- To serve up their signature twists on tailgate classics, dozens of local chefs, breweries and cocktail masters are prepping to compete at the eighth annual RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl Great Chefs Tailgate Showcase Presented by Boca Raton Innovation Campus (BRiC) and CP Group on Wednesday, October 6 from 6:00 p.m.to 8:30 p.m.  The event will be held outdoor on CPG's (formerly known as Crocker Partners) Boca Raton Innovation Campus (BRiC) which will be brimming with creative culinary, craft beer and cocktail samplings. The "fan and fund" raising event will be located lakeside at 5000 T-Rex Avenue, Boca Raton, FL (off Yamato Road) where there will be plenty of free parking available.

Top chefs from local restaurants, country clubs, hotels, and catering services as well as brewery and mixology pros will bring their A-game to "score a win" in the friendly competition. Event-going college football fans rally in "community pride" to raise funds to support the Bowl's charity partner, Spirit of Giving, and its Annual Holiday Gift Drive.

Aiming to please the palates of eventgoers and a panel of "foodie" judges, the culinary and libation masters will present their boldest, original takes on tailgate fare, ranging from sides and entrees to beverages and desserts. At the end of the night, foodie media, personalities and bloggers will "huddle" at the judges' table to select winners in various categories, including "most spirited station décor". Guests will also get the opportunity to cast their own votes for the "People's Choice" designation.

South Florida residents and businesses will once again gather at this popular networking and community fundraising event, as one of the official lead-in events to countdown to the Roofclaim.com Boca Raton Bowl (Saturday, December 18 at FAU Stadium). For this high-spirited and pride-rallying evening, guests are encouraged to come out wearing their alma mater or favorite college team's colors and jerseys. They will get to mix and mingle with other fellow college football fans and community partners, along with ESPN 106.3 FM on-air personalities who will be onsite and broadcasting live.

"We are so happy to come together again for this one-of-a-kind bowl countdown event and cheer on area culinary and cocktail greats while supporting our Bowl's charity partner Spirit of Giving and the holiday magic the nonprofit brings to thousands each year" shared Doug Mosley, executive director of the RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl whose team will transform FAU Stadium into a bowl arena for the eighth time in December.

Tickets to the 2021 RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl Great Chefs Tailgate Showcase Presented by BRiC and CP Group are on sale now. Tickets are $40 per person in advance and $50 at the door; price includes all chef food samplings, entertainment and beer, wine, cocktails and soft drinks. To purchase tickets, visit Spirit of Giving at https://spiritofgivingnetwork.com/the-great-chefs-tailgate-event/ or call 561-385-0144.

About the RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl RoofClaimBocaRatonBowl.com (https://nam04.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=http%...)

https://workatbric.com (https://nam04.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=http%3A%2F%2Froofclaimbocaratonbowl.com%2F&data=04%7C01%7CRose.Parry%40espn.com%7C00f132e550804bcdaf7808d8a029fb51%7C56b731a8a2ac4c32bf6b616810e913c6%7C1%7C0%7C637435449467762245%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C1000&sdata=LwiBuSFDDCSzWVPqOmIoMuDEcQ5rhmTzAM6vPBhm7Wc%3D&reserved=0)

Contact
Kaye Communications, Inc.
Bonnie Kaye
***@kcompr.com
End
Email:***@kcompr.com Email Verified
Tags:Roofclaim.com
Industry:Sports
Location:Boca Raton - Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Kaye Communications, Inc. News
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News

Sep 05, 2021 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share