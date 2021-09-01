News By Tag
RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl Great Chefs Tailgate Showcase Presented by BRiC and CP Group Heats Up
Boca Raton's Favorite College Football Spirit Night Returns with Fan-Favorite "Food, Fun and Fundraising" Featuring Top Area Chefs, Brew Masters and Mixologists
Top chefs from local restaurants, country clubs, hotels, and catering services as well as brewery and mixology pros will bring their A-game to "score a win" in the friendly competition. Event-going college football fans rally in "community pride" to raise funds to support the Bowl's charity partner, Spirit of Giving, and its Annual Holiday Gift Drive.
Aiming to please the palates of eventgoers and a panel of "foodie" judges, the culinary and libation masters will present their boldest, original takes on tailgate fare, ranging from sides and entrees to beverages and desserts. At the end of the night, foodie media, personalities and bloggers will "huddle" at the judges' table to select winners in various categories, including "most spirited station décor". Guests will also get the opportunity to cast their own votes for the "People's Choice" designation.
South Florida residents and businesses will once again gather at this popular networking and community fundraising event, as one of the official lead-in events to countdown to the Roofclaim.com Boca Raton Bowl (Saturday, December 18 at FAU Stadium). For this high-spirited and pride-rallying evening, guests are encouraged to come out wearing their alma mater or favorite college team's colors and jerseys. They will get to mix and mingle with other fellow college football fans and community partners, along with ESPN 106.3 FM on-air personalities who will be onsite and broadcasting live.
"We are so happy to come together again for this one-of-a-kind bowl countdown event and cheer on area culinary and cocktail greats while supporting our Bowl's charity partner Spirit of Giving and the holiday magic the nonprofit brings to thousands each year" shared Doug Mosley, executive director of the RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl whose team will transform FAU Stadium into a bowl arena for the eighth time in December.
Tickets to the 2021 RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl Great Chefs Tailgate Showcase Presented by BRiC and CP Group are on sale now. Tickets are $40 per person in advance and $50 at the door; price includes all chef food samplings, entertainment and beer, wine, cocktails and soft drinks. To purchase tickets, visit Spirit of Giving at https://spiritofgivingnetwork.com/
