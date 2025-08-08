 

Prospect By Buildout Recipient Of 2025 PropTech Breakthrough "CRE Data Innovation Award"

Prestigious Annual Awards Program Recognizes Breakthrough Innovation in the Global Real Estate Technology Industry
By:
 
CHICAGO - Aug. 13, 2025 - PRLog -- Buildout, Inc. (https://www.buildout.com/), a leading SaaS provider for the commercial real estate Industry, today announced it has received the "CRE Data Innovation Award" in the 5th annual PropTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by PropTech Breakthrough, (https://proptechbreakthrough.com/) a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes the world's most innovative real estate technology companies and solutions.

Prospect by Buildout is a data platform that goes beyond aggregating ownership and property data, to make this information actionable. Built specifically for CRE professionals, it uses machine learning to surface properties most likely to sell within the next 12 months, helping brokers prioritize their outreach and focus their time where it matters. Prospect integrates rich ownership insights, loan history, sales comps, and geo-targeted search tools, delivering more than static records to provide strategic guidance on where the next deal could come from.

Predictive Seller Scores help CREs know where to put their focus while owner portfolio views and LLC lookup tools help make contact faster. Additional features include integrated outreach logging and list segmentation, as well as export-ready records. Prospect adds a layer of market intelligence, seamlessly combining with tools like Buildout's Rethink CRM and Showcase so that brokers unlock an end-to-end workflow from sourcing to closing, and relationship management touchpoints in between.

Prospect also democratizes access to CRE data with affordable pricing models that make high-value prospecting technology accessible to brokers and boutique firms of all sizes.

"We're honored to win PropTech Breakthrough's CRE Data Innovation Award," said Buildout CEO Helen Calvin. "Our platform puts the right data in front of CRE pros whether they're chasing deals or finding prospects in a way that matches how brokers really work. With a clean interface and with its ability to power other tools in our suite, we're making it seamless to go from research to close. Every update keeps prospecting easier, smarter, and built for dealmakers."

The mission of the annual PropTech Breakthrough Awards program is to shine a spotlight on the innovators and trailblazers who are not only keeping pace with this dynamic industry - but actively driving it forward. By conducting one of the PropTech industry's most rigorous evaluations of technology companies and solutions, reviewing thousands of award nominations each year, PropTech Breakthrough aims to inspire further innovation and help propel the real estate industry into a smarter, more connected and sustainable future.

About Buildout, Inc.

Buildout is a family of CRE software products and services that help the best brokers to find, win, market, and transact properties to maximize their deal efforts and wins. Our core belief is that successful commercial real estate is broker-led, but tech-enabled. That we play a critical role in maximizing the brokers time to focus on what they do best. As a result, Buildout has become the not-so-secret weapon for more than 40,0000 CRE brokers and 50,000 investors. Ultimately, we exist to serve the entire CRE industry and because of that unwavering focus, all the best brokers use Buildout. Learn more at www.buildout.com.

About PropTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough (https://techbreakthrough.com/), a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the PropTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in technologies, services, companies and products that empower remote work and distributed teams around the globe. The PropTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of technology companies and solutions in categories including messaging & communication, project management, virtual events, team collaboration, virtual offices, collaborative design and more. For more information visit PropTechBreakthrough.com (http://www.proptechbreakthrough.com/)

Contact
Amanda Betts
***@buildout.com
Email:***@buildout.com Email Verified
Tags:CRE prospecting
Industry:Technology
Location:Chicago - Illinois - United States
Subject:Awards
