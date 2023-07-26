 

Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton Presents Eight Annual Black-Tie Boca Raton Mayors Ball

Boca Raton Airport Authority, Faulk Center, Marta Batmasian, Boca Raton Regional Hospital to be Honored; Event Proceeds to Fund Health and Wellness Needs of Boca Raton Nonprofits
By:
 
 
Rcdtbr 2023 Mb 008 2
Rcdtbr 2023 Mb 008 2
BOCA RATON, Fla. - July 30, 2023 - PRLog -- In its grand tradition, The Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton (RCDBR) will present its eighth Annual Boca Raton Mayors Ball on Saturday, November 11 at 6:30 p.m. at Boca West Country Club.  Each year the black-tie gala draws generations of Boca Raton's Who's Who dignitaries, business and community leaders to a lavish and celebrated evening that pays homage to the City's historic iconic milestones and honors all those, past and present, who have helped make Boca Raton the best place to live, work, learn, visit, heal and raise a family. Event proceeds fund the Club's "Service Above Self" grant program that supports the health and wellness needs of Boca Raton nonprofits.

Attendees will once again dance the night away to the Steve Chase Band, honor George Long Award recipients, and raise funds through a high-energy live auction and an extensive silent auction.  In a special tribute to Boca's pioneering agricultural heritage of the Yamato Colony, a decadent epicurean farm-to-table menu has been planned by the creative culinary collaboration of Boca West Country Club Executive Chef Paul Griffin and Michelin Star Chef Fabio Trabocchi, whose Fabio Trabocchi Restaurants group will be debuting Fiolina Pasta House Boca Raton this fall.

Centerstage will be the RCDBR's annual spotlight on exemplary Boca Raton stakeholders and their achievements and contributions, as the Club recognizes their exceptional generosity of time, treasure, and talent, and valued community efforts that elevate the City's positioning and uplift its community at large.  The 2023 Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton's George Long Awards, named for the City's first mayor, will be presented to:
  • Boca Raton Airport Authority (business category)
  • The Faulk Center for Counseling (nonprofit category)
  • Marta Batmasian (individual category)

In addition to the George Long Awards, the Club's Dr. Ira Gelb Health & Wellness Visionary Award will be presented to Boca Raton Regional Hospital/Baptist Health South.

Since the inaugural event in 2015, Mayors Ball proceeds have fulfilled more than $495,000 in health and wellness grant requests for dozens of Boca's nonprofits. Distributed each year through a formal RCDBR "Service Above Self" grant application process, last year's 2022 Mayors Ball proceeds fulfilled grant requests submitted by 24+ area nonprofits, as well as a percentage was donated to Rotary International's fund for polio eradication.

"Everyone involved in and attending previous Mayors Balls should feel immensely proud of both our City and the contributions they make by supporting this gala event each year," said 2023 Mayors Ball Co-Chair Jon A. Kaye "While we have been fortunate to have generous proceeds to address many needs thus far, new challenges continue to arise. Thus, with much excitement, we look forward to another sold-out event, and expect the dance floor to be filled with lots of smiles throughout the ballroom as we celebrate all that is Boca!"

The 2023 Mayors Ball co-chairs are Bonnie S. Kaye and Jon A. Kaye, RCDBR charter member and past president 2015-2016, and honorary co-chairs are Jessie and Alex Price, who accepted the 2021 George Long Award on behalf of Office Depot.

Mayors Ball tickets at $450 per person will go on sale Friday, September 1 at www.rotarydowntownbocaraton.org. For sponsorship and underwriting opportunities and premier table reservations, visit www.rotarydowntownbocaraton.org or contact Jon Kaye at 561-392-5166, ext.2; jkaye@kcompr.com or email mayorsball@rotarydowntownbocaraton.org.

Contact
Kaye communication, Inc.
Jon Kaye
***@kcompr.com
End
Source:
Email:***@kcompr.com Email Verified
Tags:Fundraiser
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Boca Raton - Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
