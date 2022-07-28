News By Tag
Talent Search Begins For Espn's 2022 Roofclaim.com Boca Raton Bowl National Anthem Performer
Video Auditions Due: August 28 Top 10 Online Public Voting: September 1-14 Top 5 Finalists Compete Live: September 28 at Marriott Boca Raton
By: Kaye Communications
Along with Bowl community partners Roger Dean Stadium and Spirit of Giving Network, organizers invite and encourage vocalists and instrumentalists, amateurs and professionals, individuals and groups 18 years or older to upload their "Boca Raton Bowl Idol" video auditions to the bowl game's official website, RoofClaimBocaRatonBowl.com. The winner will get the opportunity to perform the National Anthem at the 2022 RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl during opening ceremonies at FAU Stadium prior to the game being televised nationally and receive 10 game tickets for family and friends with sideline access during the performance.
"We are excited to launch our search, once again, for our next National Anthem performer. Each year this contest brings out an impressive wide range of local talent," shared RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl Executive Director Doug Mosley who reported that this year's bowl game will kick off on Tuesday, December 20 at 7:30 p.m. ET at FAU Stadium and be televised live by ESPN. "We encourage the community to participate throughout this contest by voting online and attending the live finale on September 28 at the Boca Raton Marriott at Boca Town Center."
Talent Video Audition Submission Entry and Public Voting are Easy; Just an Online Click
Those interested in sharing their talent (vocal or instrumental)
On Thursday, September 1, the Top 10 performers selected will be featured on the RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl website, RoofClaimBocaRatonBowl.com (https://nam04.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?
Open-to-the-
The Top Five contestants invited to compete live will perform a verse of their choice at the RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl Idol event.
The event to be held Wednesday, September 28 at the Boca Raton Marriott at Boca Center. A combination of audience votes, and judges' votes will determine three finalists who will perform the National Anthem to see who will be chosen to sing on-field at this year's RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl. All proceeds of the live event will go to the bowl's official charity partner, Spirit of Giving Network. Tickets will be available for purchase online starting August 10 at SpiritofGivingNetwork.com.
For full 2022 RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl National Anthem Contest entry details and official registration form, visit https://roofclaimbocaratonbowl.com/
This competition is one of several countdown events to the 2022 RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl that will kick off the Tuesday evening before Christmas, December 20 at 7:30 p.m. ET at FAU Stadium and will air live nationally on ESPN as well on ESPN Radio and locally on ESPN 106.3 FM. Conference affiliations for this year's matchup include the American Athletic Conference, Conference USA, Mid-American Conference, Mountain West Conference, Sun Belt Conference and selected independents.
The RoofClaim.com Boca Raton is a celebrated annual holiday tradition in Boca Raton and Palm Beach County that lives up to its other name "Boca's Biggest Annual Outdoor Party." It is also the only collegiate Bowl game in Palm Beach County featuring all of the pomp and circumstance of a traditional bowl event. It is a high-energy, entertaining experience for both college football fans and non-fans alike, and allows the national spotlight to shine on Boca Raton and Palm Beach County. For more community countdown events that benefit Bowl Charity Partner Spirit of Giving and game week info, visit roofclaimbocaratonbowl.com (https://nam04.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?
