Kaye Com PR & Marketing Wins Its Ninth Bernays Award for PR Excellence: 2022 Special Even
This is KCOM-PR's ninth Bernays Award, named for the father of Public Relations Edward Bernays. Last year KCOM-PR was the only Palm Beach County entity to receive a 2021 Bernays Award; the firm won in the Best PR Campaign by a Small Company/Firm category for its conception and activating its "The New Way to Club" brand reinvention and repositioning campaign for Boca Lago Golf & Country Club.
GCPRC is the largest independent organization in South Florida of PR, marketing and communications professionals from Palm Beach, Broward, Martin and Dade counties. The Bernays Award judges panel annually consisted of journalists and former and current PR executives. To ensure impartiality, none were members of the GCPRC.
"The stature of the others in the special events nomination category this year made the win so much more coveted," shared KCOM-PR Founder, President & Chief Strategist, sharing that contenders were the City of Boynton Beach, Discover the Palm Beaches and the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County, Palm Beach Civic Association and Palm Tran. "Their achievements too were stellar, so being on the slate with these public entities and then winning was even more gratifying."
Special Event Focused Attention on Little Known Covid-Related
Community Wellness Need
With so many other Covid nonprofit needs taking priority at the time for 15+ months with extensive media attention, TCAR needed to create a news-generating springboard fundraiser from which to amplify awareness of yet another vulnerable population. These were families of pets who were desperately in need of vet care, but were financially forced to neglect care that could, if not treated, lead to unnecessary pain, death or gut-wrenching pet surrenders.
As Covid restrictions reduced, people were starting to look forward to getting out again within safe "feel good, do good" environments to socialize and support community needs. Thus, within a rapid six-week timeframe and in strict adherence to CDC guidelines, KCOM-PR conceptualized, branded, introduced, promoted and produced the inaugural Moms & Pups "Bark & Brunch," serving up "The Perfect Afternoon for Dining 'With and For' Dogs."
Positioned as a news-generating kick-off for Mother's Day week, more than 125 paw-loving advocates and dozens of pups enjoyed a joyful open-air, courtyard brunch and themed festivities to celebrate pup rescue moms and raise funds. These included live music, free-flowing Bloody Mary and Bellini Bars, a doggie treat buffet, Mom & Pooch Photo Station, Mother's Day boutique gift shopping, silent auction, "KARMA Luxury Weekend" Chance-
High-profile Boca Raton Pup Rescue Moms Marta Batmasian, Andrea Kline and Constance Scott who have long-advocated for TCAR were honored. A host committee of well-connected Boca residents was recruited to help share the event, mission and Chance to Win ticket sales with their closest circles. Pup Star Host terrier Tamar Batmasian welcomed guests. When reaching out to sponsors and donors, we created various levels of themed sponsor categories: "Paws Up" Red Carpet, "Pet Protector" (ADT), "Tail-wagging"
Exceeding all its messaging, "fun, fan and fund" raising and awareness goals, the first-time event helped heal and save the lives of the most vulnerable, zero surrenders of pets treated, increased Medical Fund resources to serve 53 families. The event secured and engaged new donor and sponsorship relationships, laid the foundation for establishment of a formidable new branded annual TCAR fundraiser and increased media coverage about TCAR, its non-rescue services at its Pet Clinic, its Medical Fund and how the nonprofit helps support the financially challenged within the community it serves.
A Ninth Bernays Win Caps off 25th Anniversary Commemoration of KCOM-PR
In addition to being presented the GCPRC win this year, KCOM-PR has won Bernays Awards for the following projects and campaigns on behalf of business and nonprofit organizations:
The firm, celebrating 25+ years of client impacts and imprints, is located at 980 North Federal Highway, Suite 110, Boca Raton, FL 33432. For more information, call (561) 392-5166, visit www.kcompr.com
Contact
Kaye Communications
Jon Kaye
***@kcompr.com
