News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Neurovascular Devices Market Report 2017, Trends, Analysis, Share, Estimates and Forecasts to 2022
In 2015, aneurysm coiling and embolization devices segment is estimated for the largest share. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR, due to increasing awareness among neurologists related to benefits of interventional neurology devices and falling prices of neurovascular devices in Asia Pacific.
Some of the key players in the market include Abbott Laboratories, Johnson & Johnson, Medikit Co., Ltd, Medtronic, plc, Merit Medical Systems, Inc., Microport Scientific Corporation, Penumbra, Inc., Terumo Corporation, Stryker Corporation, W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., Cardiatis, S.A., ITGI Medical Ltd., Bayer AG, Covidien (ev3), Boston Scientific Corporation and Chestnut Medical Technologies.
For More, Please Visit: http://www.strategymrc.com/
End User Covered:
• Ambulatory Surgical Centers
• Hospitals
• Clinics
Products Covered:
• Cerebral Balloon Angioplasty & Stenting Systems
o Embolic Protection Systems
o Carotid Artery Stents
• Neurothrombectomy Devices
o Snares
o Clot Retrievers
o Suction and Aspiration Devices
• Aneurysm Coiling & Embolization Devices
o Liquid Embolic Agents
o Embolic Coils
o Flow Diversion Devices
• Support Devices
o Micro guide wires
o Micro catheters
Technology Covered:
• Neurothrombectomy
• Supporting Technologies
• Embolization and Coiling
• Carotid Artery Angioplasty and Stenting
Regions Covered:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o UK
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Rest of the World
o Middle East
o Brazil
o Argentina
o South Africa
o Egypt
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
For More, Please Visit: http://www.strategymrc.com/
Contact
James Lamb
***@strategymrc.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse