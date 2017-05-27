Neurovascular Devices Market Report 2017, Trends, Analysis, Share, Estimates and Forecasts to 2022

Contact

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Neurovascular Devices Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% over the forecast period 2015 to 2022. Increasing ageing population, rising market demand for effective neurovascular devices are some of the key factors driving the market growth. In progress healthcare reforms in the U.S. is restraining the growth of neurovascular devices market. One of the key challenges in neurovascular devices market is the stringent regulatory policies.In 2015, aneurysm coiling and embolization devices segment is estimated for the largest share. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR, due to increasing awareness among neurologists related to benefits of interventional neurology devices and falling prices of neurovascular devices in Asia Pacific.Some of the key players in the market include Abbott Laboratories, Johnson & Johnson, Medikit Co., Ltd, Medtronic, plc, Merit Medical Systems, Inc., Microport Scientific Corporation, Penumbra, Inc., Terumo Corporation, Stryker Corporation, W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., Cardiatis, S.A., ITGI Medical Ltd., Bayer AG, Covidien (ev3), Boston Scientific Corporation and Chestnut Medical Technologies.• Ambulatory Surgical Centers• Hospitals• Clinics• Cerebral Balloon Angioplasty & Stenting Systemso Embolic Protection Systemso Carotid Artery Stents• Neurothrombectomy Deviceso Snareso Clot Retrieverso Suction and Aspiration Devices• Aneurysm Coiling & Embolization Deviceso Liquid Embolic Agentso Embolic Coilso Flow Diversion Devices• Support Deviceso Micro guide wireso Micro catheters• Neurothrombectomy• Supporting Technologies• Embolization and Coiling• Carotid Artery Angioplasty and Stenting• North Americao USo Canadao Mexico• Europeo Germanyo Franceo Italyo UKo Spaino Rest of Europe• Asia Pacifico Japano Chinao Indiao Australiao New Zealando Rest of Asia Pacific• Rest of the Worldo Middle Easto Brazilo Argentinao South Africao Egypt- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments- Market share analysis of the top industry players- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements