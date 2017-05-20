 
News By Tag
* Mac Flash Drive Recovery
* Macintosh Pen Drive Recovery
* Mac Pen Drive Recovery
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Software
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Ghaziabad
  Uttar Pradesh
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
26252423222120


Company introduces Mac Pen Drive Data Recovery Software to recover lost data from pen drive

Mac Pen Drive Data Recovery Software facilitates user to restore deleted file and folders from pen drive storage media.
 
 
Mac Pen Drive Data Recovery Software
Mac Pen Drive Data Recovery Software
 
GHAZIABAD, India - May 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Mac Pen Drive Data Recovery Software provides facility to recover lost digital pictures, videos, MP3 songs, photos, official documents and other data from corrupted or virus infected pen drive storage media. Macintosh flash drive retrieval program facilitates user to retrieve deleted data from various kinds of pen drive storage media such as flash drive, thumb drive, key chain drive, pocket drive and many more. Mac flash drive recovery software uses advance inbuilt disk scanning mechanism to scan and recover all deleted file and folders from pen drive storage media. Software allows user to save all recovered data at user specified location on Mac machine.

Mac Pen Drive Data Recovery Software facilitates user to retrieve all deleted data in major data loss conditions such as logically corrupted flash drive, accidentally formatted USB drive, improper usage of pen drive, accidentally deleted files, power failure, human mistake and other similar data loss conditions. Macintosh pen drive data restore program provides facility to recover all lost files saved in different types of file formats.

Software features:

1. Mac flash drive data recovery program provides facility to recover lost files and folders from formatted pen drive storage media.

2. Retrieve all deleted data even if an error message displayed "Drive not formatted" while accessing pen drive on Mac OS X installed machine.

3. Software provides flexibility to support all major pen drive brands such as SanDisk, Kingston, Sony, HP, LG, Transcend and many more.

4. Mac pen drive retrieval tool is compatible with all major capacities of removable drives such as 512 MB, 1 GB, 2 GB, 4 GB, 8 GB and other high capacity drives.

5. Software provides data preview facility to view all deleted files before final data recovery.

To get more information about product:

Visit: www.digitalcameraundelete.com

Email: support@digitalcameraundelete.com

Contact
DigitalCameraUndelete.com
***@digitalcameraundelete.com
End
DigitalCameraUndelete.com News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 26, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share