Company introduces Mac Pen Drive Data Recovery Software to recover lost data from pen drive
Mac Pen Drive Data Recovery Software facilitates user to restore deleted file and folders from pen drive storage media.
Mac Pen Drive Data Recovery Software facilitates user to retrieve all deleted data in major data loss conditions such as logically corrupted flash drive, accidentally formatted USB drive, improper usage of pen drive, accidentally deleted files, power failure, human mistake and other similar data loss conditions. Macintosh pen drive data restore program provides facility to recover all lost files saved in different types of file formats.
Software features:
1. Mac flash drive data recovery program provides facility to recover lost files and folders from formatted pen drive storage media.
2. Retrieve all deleted data even if an error message displayed "Drive not formatted" while accessing pen drive on Mac OS X installed machine.
3. Software provides flexibility to support all major pen drive brands such as SanDisk, Kingston, Sony, HP, LG, Transcend and many more.
4. Mac pen drive retrieval tool is compatible with all major capacities of removable drives such as 512 MB, 1 GB, 2 GB, 4 GB, 8 GB and other high capacity drives.
5. Software provides data preview facility to view all deleted files before final data recovery.
To get more information about product:
Visit: www.digitalcameraundelete.com
Email: support@digitalcameraundelete.com
Contact
DigitalCameraUndelete.com
***@digitalcameraundelete.com
