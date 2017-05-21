 
Company announces Mac Removable Media Data Recovery software to retrieve lost data

Mac Removable Media Data Recovery software provides facility to recover deleted photos, pictures, audios, videos, documents and other similar files from USB storage media.
 
 
GHAZIABAD, India - May 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Mac Removable Media Data Recovery software is specially designed to retrieve lost files from corrupted removable media storage device. Mac removable media data restoration program facilitates user to retrieve deleted data in major data loss conditions such as formatted or reformatted drive, virus infected removable media, human mistake, improper usage of device and other similar data loss conditions. Mac removable media retrieval tool supports all major removable media devices such as thumb drive, pen drive, flash drive, digital camera, mp3 player and other similar removable media devices.

Mac Removable Media Data Recovery software uses advance disk scanning mechanism to scan and retrieve all deleted files from USB media storage devices. Macintosh removable media restore tool provides facility to recover lost file and folders saved in different file formats such as JPG, BMP, GIF, MP3, MOV, AVI, MP4, WAV and other similar file formats. Mac USB data restoration program allows user to save all recovered data at user specified location on Mac machine.

Software features:

1. Mac digital media recovery program provides facility to retrieve all lost files from logically damaged removable media storage devices.

2. USB drive data recovery software supports all major removable media brands such as Samsung, Sony, HP, Kingston, Canon, Toshiba, Transcend and many more.

3. Software allows user to retrieve all deleted data even if an error message displayed "Drive not formatted" while accessing removable media Mac machine.

4. Supports all major capacities of USB drives such as 512MB, 1GB, 2GB, 4GB, 8GB and other higher capacity drives.

5.Software provides data preview option to view all lost data before final data recovery process.

To get more information about product:

Visit: www.digitalcameraundelete.com

Email: support@digitalcameraundelete.com

