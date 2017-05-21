News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Company announces Mac Removable Media Data Recovery software to retrieve lost data
Mac Removable Media Data Recovery software provides facility to recover deleted photos, pictures, audios, videos, documents and other similar files from USB storage media.
Mac Removable Media Data Recovery software uses advance disk scanning mechanism to scan and retrieve all deleted files from USB media storage devices. Macintosh removable media restore tool provides facility to recover lost file and folders saved in different file formats such as JPG, BMP, GIF, MP3, MOV, AVI, MP4, WAV and other similar file formats. Mac USB data restoration program allows user to save all recovered data at user specified location on Mac machine.
Software features:
1. Mac digital media recovery program provides facility to retrieve all lost files from logically damaged removable media storage devices.
2. USB drive data recovery software supports all major removable media brands such as Samsung, Sony, HP, Kingston, Canon, Toshiba, Transcend and many more.
3. Software allows user to retrieve all deleted data even if an error message displayed "Drive not formatted" while accessing removable media Mac machine.
4. Supports all major capacities of USB drives such as 512MB, 1GB, 2GB, 4GB, 8GB and other higher capacity drives.
5.Software provides data preview option to view all lost data before final data recovery process.
To get more information about product:
Visit: www.digitalcameraundelete.com
Email: support@digitalcameraundelete.com
Contact
DigitalCameraUndelete.com
***@digitalcameraundelete.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse