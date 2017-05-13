News By Tag
Recover lost photos and videos from camera using Mac Digital Camera Recovery Software
Mac Digital Camera Recovery Software provides facility to retrieve missing pictures and images from camera storage media.
Mac Digital Camera Recovery Software provides facility to retrieve all lost photos and videos in major data loss conditions such as formatted digital camera media, virus infected camera, accidental data deletion, improper digital camera usage, software malfunctioning, human error and other similar data loss conditions. Software provides data preview facility to view all deleted data before actual data recovery process.
Software features:
1. Mac camera recovery tool quickly restore all accidentally deleted data from corrupted camera storage media.
2. Macintosh camera retrieval program provides facility to recover all missing pictures and images from different types of digital camera.
3. Allows user to save all recovered files at user specified location on Mac OS X installed machine.
4. Software provides facility to retrieve all deleted photos and videos without modifying original data.
5. Restore all lost data even if an error message "Drive not formatted" displayed while accessing digital camera on Mac machine.
To get more information about product:
Visit: www.digitalcameraundelete.com
Email: support@digitalcameraundelete.com
Contact
DigitalCameraUndelete.com
***@digitalcameraundelete.com
