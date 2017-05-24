 
Industry News





May 2017
Company launches Mac Mobile Phone Recovery Software to retrieve lost data from cell phone

Mac Mobile Phone Recovery Software facilitates user to restore all deleted file and folders from mobile phone storage device.
 
 
GHAZIABAD, India - May 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Mac Mobile Phone Recovery Software provides complete solution to recover all erased, lost or missing images, photos and snaps from cell phone storage media. Macintosh cell phone data retrieval software provides facility to retrieve all lost data in major data loss conditions accidental data deletion, improper usage of device, formatted or reformatted device, virus/worm infected data, human error, logically corrupted cell phone, battery failure and other similar data loss conditions. Software provides facility to save all recovered data at user specified location on Mac machine.

Mac Mobile Phone Recovery Software uses advance disk scanning algorithm to scan and retrieve all deleted file and folders from cell phone storage media. Mac mobile phone data recovery application provides facility to retrieve all missing files saved in different file formats such as AVI, MP3, MOV, MP4, WMA, WAV, MP4, PNG, BMP, DOC and other similar file extensions.

Software features:

1. Mac mobile phone data recovery program quickly recovers all accidentally deleted data from logically damaged cell phone storage device.

2. Software facilitates user to retrieve all deleted files even if an error message displayed "Drive not recognized" while accessing mobile phone on Mac machine.

3. Mac cell phone data recovery software provides data preview option to view all deleted data before actual data recovery.

4. Software supports all major mobile phone brands to retrieve lost data such as Samsung, Motorola, HTC, Nokia, Micromax, Lava and many more.

5. No prior technical knowledge required to operate the software.

To get more information about product:

Visit: www.digitalcameraundelete.com

Email: support@digitalcameraundelete.com

DigitalCameraUndelete.com
***@digitalcameraundelete.com
