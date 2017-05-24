News By Tag
Company launches Mac Mobile Phone Recovery Software to retrieve lost data from cell phone
Mac Mobile Phone Recovery Software facilitates user to restore all deleted file and folders from mobile phone storage device.
Mac Mobile Phone Recovery Software uses advance disk scanning algorithm to scan and retrieve all deleted file and folders from cell phone storage media. Mac mobile phone data recovery application provides facility to retrieve all missing files saved in different file formats such as AVI, MP3, MOV, MP4, WMA, WAV, MP4, PNG, BMP, DOC and other similar file extensions.
Software features:
1. Mac mobile phone data recovery program quickly recovers all accidentally deleted data from logically damaged cell phone storage device.
2. Software facilitates user to retrieve all deleted files even if an error message displayed "Drive not recognized" while accessing mobile phone on Mac machine.
3. Mac cell phone data recovery software provides data preview option to view all deleted data before actual data recovery.
4. Software supports all major mobile phone brands to retrieve lost data such as Samsung, Motorola, HTC, Nokia, Micromax, Lava and many more.
5. No prior technical knowledge required to operate the software.
