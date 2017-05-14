News By Tag
Company introduces Mac Memory Card Data Recovery Software to recover lost data from memory card
Mac Memory Card Data Recovery Software facilitates user to retrieve deleted file and folders from memory card storage media.
Mac Memory Card Data Recovery Software facilitates user to retrieve all missing or lost files saved in different file extensions such as MOV, BMP, MP3, TXT, GIF, MPEG, JPG, WAV, AVI and other similar file formats. Mac SD card data restoration program supports all major brands of memory card such as Kingston, Transcend, SanDisk, Olympus, Samsung and many more.
Software features:
1. Mac memory card recovery tool quickly recovers all lost data from corrupted memory card storage media.
2. Software provides data preview facility to view all deleted files before final data recovery.
3. Restore all missing data even if an error message displayed "Drive not formatted" while accessing memory card on Mac OS X installed machine.
4. Mac SD card data retrieval program allows user to save all recovered files a user specified location on Mac machine.
5. Software supports all major capacities of memory card to recover lost data such as 512 MB, 1GB, 2GB, 4GB, 8GB and even higher capacity of memory cards.
