 
News By Tag
* Mac Memory Card Recovery
* Mac SD Card Recovery
* Mac Flash Card Recovery
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Software
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Ghaziabad
  Uttar Pradesh
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
20191817161514


Company introduces Mac Memory Card Data Recovery Software to recover lost data from memory card

Mac Memory Card Data Recovery Software facilitates user to retrieve deleted file and folders from memory card storage media.
 
 
Mac Memory Card Data Recovery Software
Mac Memory Card Data Recovery Software
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Mac Memory Card Recovery
* Mac SD Card Recovery
* Mac Flash Card Recovery

Industry:
* Software

Location:
* Ghaziabad - Uttar Pradesh - India

Subject:
* Companies

GHAZIABAD, India - May 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Mac Memory Card Data Recovery Software provides facility to recover lost images, photos, pictures, text documents, audios, video clips and other similar data from memory card storage device. Mac memory card data retrieval tool uses advance disk scanning mechanism to scan and retrieve all deleted data from SD card. Software provides flexibility to restore lost data from various types of memory cards such as Secure Digital card (mini SD, micro SD, SDHC, SDHC Plus), Compact Flash card, Multimedia card, Memory Stick (MS, MS Pro, MS Pro DUO), Picture card and many more.

Mac Memory Card Data Recovery Software facilitates user to retrieve all missing or lost files saved in different file extensions such as MOV, BMP, MP3, TXT, GIF, MPEG, JPG, WAV, AVI and other similar file formats. Mac SD card data restoration program supports all major brands of memory card such as Kingston, Transcend, SanDisk, Olympus, Samsung and many more.

Software features:

1. Mac memory card recovery tool quickly recovers all lost data from corrupted memory card storage media.

2. Software provides data preview facility to view all deleted files before final data recovery.

3. Restore all missing data even if an error message displayed "Drive not formatted" while accessing memory card on Mac OS X installed machine.

4. Mac SD card data retrieval program allows user to save all recovered files a user specified location on Mac machine.

5. Software supports all major capacities of memory card to recover lost data such as 512 MB, 1GB, 2GB, 4GB, 8GB and even higher capacity of memory cards.

To get more information about product:

Visit: www.digitalcameraundelete.com

Email: support@digitalcameraundelete.com

Contact
DigitalCameraUndelete.com
***@digitalcameraundelete.com
End
Source:
Email:***@digitalcameraundelete.com
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
DigitalCameraUndelete.com News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 20, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share