Company introduces Mac Photo Recovery Software to recover deleted photos
Mac Photo Recovery Software facilitates user to retrieve all lost or missing pictures from fixed and removable media data storage devices.
Mac Photo Recovery Software facilitates user to retrieve all missing or lost photos in major data loss conditions such as accidental data deletion, improper usage of device, virus infected drive, formatted or reformatted drive, human mistake and other similar data loss conditions. Macintosh photo retrieval tool provides facility to restore all lost data saved in different picture file formats such as JPG, JPEG, BMP and GIF.
Software features:
1. Macintosh picture retrieval software provides facility to recover all lost or erased pictures from hard disk drive and removable media drives.
2. Mac photo recovery tool is compatible with all major capacities of removable drives such as 512 MB, 1 GB, 2 GB, 4 GB, 8 GB and other high capacity drives.
3. Software provides data preview facility to view all deleted files before final recovery process.
4. Supports all major hard disk and removable media brands such as Nikon, Canon, Olympus, Kingston, Kodak, Sony, Konica, Seagate, HP and many more.
5. No prior technical knowledge required to operate the software.
To get more information about product:
Visit: www.digitalcameraundelete.com
Email: support@digitalcameraundelete.com
Contact
DigitalCameraUndelete.com
***@digitalcameraundelete.com
