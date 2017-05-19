 
News By Tag
* Mac Photo Recovery Software
* Mac Picture Recovery Program
* Macintosh Photo Retrieval Tool
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Software
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Ghaziabad
  Uttar Pradesh
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
25242322212019


Company introduces Mac Photo Recovery Software to recover deleted photos

Mac Photo Recovery Software facilitates user to retrieve all lost or missing pictures from fixed and removable media data storage devices.
 
 
Mac Photo Recovery Software
Mac Photo Recovery Software
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Mac Photo Recovery Software
Mac Picture Recovery Program
Macintosh Photo Retrieval Tool

Industry:
Software

Location:
Ghaziabad - Uttar Pradesh - India

Subject:
Companies

GHAZIABAD, India - May 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Mac Photo Recovery Software provides facility to recover lost or deleted photos, pictures, snaps and images from various kinds of data storage devices. Mac picture recovery program uses advance disk scanning mechanism to scan and retrieve all deleted pictures from data storage media. Mac picture retrieval program facilitates user to recover lost photos even if an error message displayed "Drive not formatted" while accessing USB drive on Mac machine. Software allows user to save all recovered data at user specified location on Mac OS X installed machine.

Mac Photo Recovery Software facilitates user to retrieve all missing or lost photos in major data loss conditions such as accidental data deletion, improper usage of device, virus infected drive, formatted or reformatted drive, human mistake and other similar data loss conditions. Macintosh photo retrieval tool provides facility to restore all lost data saved in different picture file formats such as JPG, JPEG, BMP and GIF.

Software features:

1. Macintosh picture retrieval software provides facility to recover all lost or erased pictures from hard disk drive and removable media drives.

2. Mac photo recovery tool is compatible with all major capacities of removable drives such as 512 MB, 1 GB, 2 GB, 4 GB, 8 GB and other high capacity drives.

3. Software provides data preview facility to view all deleted files before final recovery process.

4. Supports all major hard disk and removable media brands such as Nikon, Canon, Olympus, Kingston, Kodak, Sony, Konica, Seagate, HP and many more.

5. No prior technical knowledge required to operate the software.

To get more information about product:

Visit: www.digitalcameraundelete.com

Email: support@digitalcameraundelete.com

Contact
DigitalCameraUndelete.com
***@digitalcameraundelete.com
End
Source:
Email:***@digitalcameraundelete.com
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
DigitalCameraUndelete.com PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 25, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share