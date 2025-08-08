Follow on Google News
Bakari Sellers to Headline Inaugural Rucker Founders' Weekend in Charlotte
Two-day celebration of Black excellence with keynote by Bakari Sellers, plus leading voices in entrepreneurship and education.
By: Rucker Roots
Founded by sisters Dr. Ellen Rucker Sellers and Ione Rucker Jamison (Co-Founders of Rucker Roots), with Ione Rucker Jamison as the founder of RESF, the weekend serves as a tribute to visionary leadership and features Bakari Sellers as the marquee speaker for the Legacy Awards Brunch. The event is designed for executives, entrepreneurs, educators, and advocates seeking inspiration, connection, and meaningful impact.
Event Highlights
Saturday, August 23 | Rucker Annual Summit |
Foundation For The Carolinas, 220 North Tryon Street | 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM
The summit features curated conversations and networking opportunities focused on legacy, entrepreneurship, and community impact. Signature panels include:
Rooted & Reel
How To Build A Community That Buys, Supports, and Stays" featuring Megan Pinckney Rutherford (Lifestyle Blogger & Creator), Alycea Adams (Brand Strategist & Co-Founder, HairMatch), Colette Louis (Digital Influencer), and Tasha McCaskiel (Founder, Black Girls In Media)
Rooted & Real
How To Launch, Build, and Scale Your Brand" with Kwame Molden (CEO, SPGBK Watches), Ellen Rucker Sellers (Co-Founder, Rucker Roots), and Marche Robinson (Attorney & Founder, The Brand Label)
An exclusive add-on experience, "Cocktails with Ellen & Ione," offers attendees deeper networking opportunities with the founders.
Sunday, August 24 | Rucker Legacy Awards Brunch | JW Marriott, 600 S College Street | 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM
Bakari Sellers takes center stage at this gospel brunch and awards ceremony celebrating influential leaders and next-generation scholars. The attorney, political commentator, and best-selling author will deliver the keynote address at this marquee event featuring:
2025 Honorees
Rachel Roff (Founder, Urban Skin Rx), Carlenia Ivory (Charlotte Civic Leader), and Latoya Evans (Founding Principal & Chief Communications Officer, The LEPR Agency)
Live Performance
Johnson C. Smith University Gospel Choir
Red Carpet Host
Moore (National Black Movie Association)
Impact and Purpose
Proceeds from Rucker Founders' Weekend benefit the Rucker Education Scholarship Fund in partnership with the Foundation For The Carolinas, supporting mentorship, education, and opportunities for first-generation students in underserved communities across the Carolinas. Founded by Ione Rucker Jamison, the scholarship fund has been making educational impact for 12 years, while Rucker Roots, co-founded by sisters Ellen Rucker Sellers and Ione Rucker Jamison, celebrates its 10th anniversary of creating platforms for Black excellence and community growth.
"Having Bakari Sellers join us for this milestone celebration is incredibly meaningful,"
Ticket Information
Multiple ticket options are available:
About Rucker Roots and RESF
Rucker Roots, Co-Founded by sisters Dr. Ellen Rucker Sellers and Ione Rucker Jamison, celebrates 10 years of creating platforms that honor Black excellence and foster community growth through entrepreneurship, education, and advocacy. The Rucker Education Scholarship Fund, founded by Ione Rucker Jamison and celebrating 12 years of impact, extends this mission through scholarship programs and mentorship initiatives that create lasting change in underserved communities.
For more info visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/
Contact
Nia Lewis
events@ruckerroots.com
