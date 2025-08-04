 

Industry News





TRILLVISION Film Festival Unveils Official Selections for Summer 2025

By:
 
NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - Aug. 8, 2025 - PRLog -- Trillvision, a community curated urban contemporary digital entertainment platform, will host the Trillvision Film Festival, August 14 – 16 at NoHo Actor's Studio Screening Room, 5215 Lankershim Boulevard, North Hollywood, CA 91601.

The 2025 Trillvision Film Festival is a showcase of short films and music videos. Convening filmmakers and cinephiles from around the globe, the festival is committed to highlighting directors and content that celebrates the unique perspectives of marginalized people or thought. This event will screen 26 films and four (4) music videos from the United States, Canada, France and United Kingdom representing the theme "Voices in Vibration: Stories that Move the Culture." A celebration of independent film, the festival will also include director talkbacks; panels on music in movies; award presentations; red carpet; and music provided by DJ Q-Nice.

Notable films in the 2025 Trillvision Film Festival include:
  • The Ebony Canal: The Story of Black Infant Health is a short documentary directed by Emmai Alaquiva, and narrated by Academy Award-winning actress Viola Davis, that explores the disparities of infant mortality and the current state of maternal health for Black and Brown women.
  • Patience, a narrative short directed by Valentin Guiod, follows the story of a youth's exodus and the resilience of his migration. Filmed in Segal (West Africa), it follows his clandestine odyssey, struggle for love, and above all, patience.  The film is produced by DJ SNAKE, featuring international actor OMAR SY and international singers AMADOU & MARIAM.
  • Love is Blind, a short romantic comedy directed by Parneille Walker, follows the unexpected and hilarious twists of a Los Angeles germaphobe on a blind date.
  • Got it Bad is a music video directed by Robin Harris Jr. (son of the late comedian) that reflects on the push and pull of a connection that feels undeniable, even when logic says otherwise.
  • Pizza Killer is a horror film directed by Chavoita LeSane about a smart, deranged, and sadistic pizza delivery man that terrorizes his customers.

"I created the Trillvision app to provide film industry creatives with a supportive community to help them develop and promote their work," says Trillvision Founder David Velo Stewart. "The Trillvision Film Festival evolves the app's mission by helping the featured films build audiences as they are honored for the innovative storytelling they represent," he continued.

In its inaugural year, the Trillvision Film Festival was executed in two (2) phases, with the March event taking place exclusively online and the upcoming August installment to feature programming presented virtually and in-person. In 2026, only one (1) hybrid festival will be held.

To purchase passes for this year's festival or for more information on the complete list of featured films, directors and festival schedule, please visit https://www.trillvision.com/. For sponsorship opportunities email filmfest@trillvision.com.

Trillvision is a community curated urban contemporary digital entertainment platform. In addition to creating content, the company also provides consultation and video production services for various brands and artists. Trillvision is owned by Velocity Productions LTD, which oversees all of the company's businesses.

Email:***@karenstewartcommunication.com
