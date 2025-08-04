Follow on Google News
TRILLVISION Film Festival Unveils Official Selections for Summer 2025
By: TRILLVISION
The 2025 Trillvision Film Festival is a showcase of short films and music videos. Convening filmmakers and cinephiles from around the globe, the festival is committed to highlighting directors and content that celebrates the unique perspectives of marginalized people or thought. This event will screen 26 films and four (4) music videos from the United States, Canada, France and United Kingdom representing the theme "Voices in Vibration: Stories that Move the Culture." A celebration of independent film, the festival will also include director talkbacks; panels on music in movies; award presentations;
Notable films in the 2025 Trillvision Film Festival include:
"I created the Trillvision app to provide film industry creatives with a supportive community to help them develop and promote their work," says Trillvision Founder David Velo Stewart. "The Trillvision Film Festival evolves the app's mission by helping the featured films build audiences as they are honored for the innovative storytelling they represent," he continued.
In its inaugural year, the Trillvision Film Festival was executed in two (2) phases, with the March event taking place exclusively online and the upcoming August installment to feature programming presented virtually and in-person. In 2026, only one (1) hybrid festival will be held.
To purchase passes for this year's festival or for more information on the complete list of featured films, directors and festival schedule, please visit https://www.trillvision.com/
Trillvision is a community curated urban contemporary digital entertainment platform. In addition to creating content, the company also provides consultation and video production services for various brands and artists. Trillvision is owned by Velocity Productions LTD, which oversees all of the company's businesses.
Contact
Karen Stewart
***@karenstewartcommunication.com
