Continuous Peripheral Nerve Block Catheter Market Size, Share, Analysis, Report and Forecast to 2022
Indication joint replacement segment commanded the largest market revenue in CPNB catheter market, owing to high prevalence in highly developed countries. North American region is expected to witness highest CAGR followed by Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Asia-Pacific countries are expected to adopt CPNB catheters owing to large aging population, increasing incidence of orthopedic surgeries, and increasing income of population.
Some of the key players in the market include BBraun Medical, Inc., Teleflex Incorporated, Halyard Health, Inc., InfuSystem, Stryker Corporation, Pajunk GmbH, Gamida, Te.Me.Na, Hotspur Technologies, Inc., Cohera Medical, Inc., Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Dyna Medical Corp, NPI Medical, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and Cephalon, Inc.
Products Covered:
• Non-Stimulating catheters
• Stimulating catheter
Insertion techniques Covered:
• Tunneling
• Nerve stimulation
• Ultrasound
Indications Covered:
• Trauma
• Ambulatory Surgery
o Upper extremity
o Lower extremity
o Thoracic, abdominal, pelvic, and urological surgery
• Joint replacement
End Users Covered:
• Ambulatory surgical centers
• Hospitals
Regions Covered:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o UK
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Rest of the World
o Middle East
o Brazil
o Argentina
o South Africa
o Egypt
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
For More, Please Visit: http://www.strategymrc.com/
