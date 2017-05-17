 
News By Tag
* CPNBC Market
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Research
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Gaithersburg
  Maryland
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
23222120191817


Continuous Peripheral Nerve Block Catheter Market Size, Share, Analysis, Report and Forecast to 2022

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
CPNBC Market

Industry:
Research

Location:
Gaithersburg - Maryland - US

Subject:
Reports

GAITHERSBURG, Md. - May 23, 2017 - PRLog -- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Continuous Peripheral Nerve Block Catheter Market is valued at $XX million in 2015 and is expected to reach $XX million by 2022 growing at a CAGR of XX% from 2015 to 2022. The rising demand for orthopedic surgeries is the primary factor fuelling the market growth. Furthermore, better pain control, fewer side effects, acceptance to advanced techniques, earlier home discharge for select subset of hospitalized patients, shorter hospitalization and increase in quality of life are some of the drivers favoring the market growth. However, high cost of product, the stringent regulation for approval of catheters by government agencies, catheter infections are restricting the market growth. The recent trend for Continuous Peripheral Nerve Block Catheter is improvement in management of pain grabbing which has gained more attention and is witnessing steady growth in the development of several catheters and techniques.

Indication joint replacement segment commanded the largest market revenue in CPNB catheter market, owing to high prevalence in highly developed countries. North American region is expected to witness highest CAGR followed by Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Asia-Pacific countries are expected to adopt CPNB catheters owing to large aging population, increasing incidence of orthopedic surgeries, and increasing income of population.

Some of the key players in the market include BBraun Medical, Inc., Teleflex Incorporated, Halyard Health, Inc., InfuSystem, Stryker Corporation, Pajunk GmbH, Gamida, Te.Me.Na, Hotspur Technologies, Inc., Cohera Medical, Inc., Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Dyna Medical Corp, NPI Medical, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and Cephalon, Inc.

For More, Please Visit: http://www.strategymrc.com/report/continuous-peripheral-n...

Products Covered:
•  Non-Stimulating catheters
• Stimulating catheter

Insertion techniques Covered:
• Tunneling
• Nerve stimulation
• Ultrasound

Indications Covered:
• Trauma
• Ambulatory Surgery
o Upper extremity
o Lower extremity
o Thoracic, abdominal, pelvic, and urological surgery
• Joint replacement

End Users Covered:
• Ambulatory surgical centers
• Hospitals

Regions Covered:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o UK
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Rest of the World
o Middle East
o Brazil
o Argentina
o South Africa
o Egypt

What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

For More, Please Visit: http://www.strategymrc.com/report/continuous-peripheral-nerve-block-catheter-market

Contact
James Lamb
***@strategymrc.com
End
Source:
Email:***@strategymrc.com Email Verified
Tags:CPNBC Market
Industry:Research
Location:Gaithersburg - Maryland - United States
Subject:Reports
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Stratistics Market Research Consulting PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 23, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share