Continuous Peripheral Nerve Block Catheter Market Size, Share, Analysis, Report and Forecast to 2022

-- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Continuous Peripheral Nerve Block Catheter Market is valued at $XX million in 2015 and is expected to reach $XX million by 2022 growing at a CAGR of XX% from 2015 to 2022. The rising demand for orthopedic surgeries is the primary factor fuelling the market growth. Furthermore, better pain control, fewer side effects, acceptance to advanced techniques, earlier home discharge for select subset of hospitalized patients, shorter hospitalization and increase in quality of life are some of the drivers favoring the market growth. However, high cost of product, the stringent regulation for approval of catheters by government agencies, catheter infections are restricting the market growth. The recent trend for Continuous Peripheral Nerve Block Catheter is improvement in management of pain grabbing which has gained more attention and is witnessing steady growth in the development of several catheters and techniques.Indication joint replacement segment commanded the largest market revenue in CPNB catheter market, owing to high prevalence in highly developed countries. North American region is expected to witness highest CAGR followed by Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Asia-Pacific countries are expected to adopt CPNB catheters owing to large aging population, increasing incidence of orthopedic surgeries, and increasing income of population.Some of the key players in the market include BBraun Medical, Inc., Teleflex Incorporated, Halyard Health, Inc., InfuSystem, Stryker Corporation, Pajunk GmbH, Gamida, Te.Me.Na, Hotspur Technologies, Inc., Cohera Medical, Inc., Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Dyna Medical Corp, NPI Medical, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and Cephalon, Inc.• Non-Stimulating catheters• Stimulating catheter• Tunneling• Nerve stimulation• Ultrasound• Trauma• Ambulatory Surgeryo Upper extremityo Lower extremityo Thoracic, abdominal, pelvic, and urological surgery• Joint replacement• Ambulatory surgical centers• Hospitals• North Americao USo Canadao Mexico• Europeo Germanyo Franceo Italyo UKo Spaino Rest of Europe• Asia Pacifico Japano Chinao Indiao Australiao New Zealando Rest of Asia Pacific• Rest of the Worldo Middle Easto Brazilo Argentinao South Africao Egypt- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments- Market share analysis of the top industry players- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancementshttp://www.strategymrc.com/report/continuous-peripheral-nerve-block-catheter-market