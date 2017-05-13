Metalworking Fluids Market Report 2017, Trends, Analysis, Share, Estimates and Forecasts to 2022

Contact

-- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Metalworking Fluids Market is accounted for $8.52 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $11.15 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period. Growth of automobile and heavy machinery industries in emerging economies is one of the key factors driving the market growth. On the other hand, reduction in metal parts by automakers and OEM's is hindering the market.Owing to its rising consumption in coolants, cutting oils and grinding fluids, removal fluids is expected to grow at a significant rate. Asia Pacific is the largest market driven by the robust manufacturing base in China and India. Strong government initiatives to support the manufacturing sector in China have led to an enhanced production, which is anticipated to have an optimistic impact on the industry.Some of the key players in the market include Apar Industries, BP PLC, Chevron Corp., Exxonmobil Corp., Fuchs Petolub AG, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, Houghton International Inc., Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd, Kuwait Petroleum International, Lubrizol Corp., Lukoil Oil Co., Quaker Chemical Corporation, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Sinopec Ltd and Total S.A.• Synthetic• Bio-based• Mineral• Additiveso Demulsifierso Friction modifierso Antifoamo Corrosion inhibitorso Antioxidantso Detergentso Solid lubricationo Antiwearo Solvents• Protecting Fluids• Treating Fluids• Removal Fluids• Forming Fluids• North Americao USo Canadao Mexico• Europeo Germanyo Franceo Italyo UKo Spaino Rest of Europe• Asia Pacifico Japano Chinao Indiao Australiao New Zealando Rest of Asia Pacific• Rest of the Worldo Middle Easto Brazilo Argentinao South Africao Egypt- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments- Market share analysis of the top industry players- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancementshttp://www.strategymrc.com/report/metalworking-fluids-market