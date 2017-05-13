Metalworking Fluids Market Report 2017, Trends, Analysis, Share, Estimates and Forecasts to 2022

News By Tag
Owing to its rising consumption in coolants, cutting oils and grinding fluids, removal fluids is expected to grow at a significant rate. Asia Pacific is the largest market driven by the robust manufacturing base in China and India. Strong government initiatives to support the manufacturing sector in China have led to an enhanced production, which is anticipated to have an optimistic impact on the industry.
Some of the key players in the market include Apar Industries, BP PLC, Chevron Corp., Exxonmobil Corp., Fuchs Petolub AG, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, Houghton International Inc., Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd, Kuwait Petroleum International, Lubrizol Corp., Lukoil Oil Co., Quaker Chemical Corporation, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Sinopec Ltd and Total S.A.
Material Covered:
• Synthetic
• Bio-based
• Mineral
Application Covered:
• Additives
o Demulsifiers
o Friction modifiers
o Antifoam
o Corrosion inhibitors
o Antioxidants
o Detergents
o Solid lubrication
o Antiwear
o Solvents
Product Type Covered:
• Protecting Fluids
• Treating Fluids
• Removal Fluids
• Forming Fluids
Regions Covered:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o UK
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Rest of the World
o Middle East
o Brazil
o Argentina
o South Africa
o Egypt
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
