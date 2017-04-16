News By Tag
Happy Hour Event Culminates L-Tron's Law Enforcement Cuddle Bear Drive
Mayor of Rochester, Lovely Warren, says, "The Books and Bears program is a wonderful example of how a small gesture can lead to great things – which is the essence of community policing. When officers take the time during a busy and hectic event to acknowledge the presence of young children, they are showing those children that they are not invisible, that they matter and that we care about them. I want to thank the L-Tron Corporation for support."
Papaya Asian Kitchen & Bar, located at the Marketplace Mall, generously agreed to donate 50% of all drink sales during the 5-hour event to the purchase of Cuddle Bear sets. Approximately 40 people attended the event and over $300 was donated. Check back at the end of April for a final donation count of brand-new books and teddy bears to the Rochester Police Department.
For more information on Papaya Asian Kitchen, visit: http://papayarochester.com/
To learn more about the Cuddle Bear Drive, visit: www.L-Tron.com/
