Industry News





April 2017
Happy Hour Event Culminates L-Tron's Law Enforcement Cuddle Bear Drive

 
 
Group shot of L-Tron employees at Papaya for our Cuddle Bear Happy Hour
VICTOR, N.Y. - April 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Last week L-Tron concluded its "Cuddle Bear Drive for the Rochester Police Department" with a Happy Hour Event hosted by Papaya Asian Kitchen & Bar in Henrietta, NY. The purpose of the drive was to donate hardcover "Cuddle Bear" books and matching stuffed teddy bears to the Department's Books and Bears program, so that officers have them on-hand to distribute when they encounter frightened and worried young children on calls.

Mayor of Rochester, Lovely Warren, says, "The Books and Bears program is a wonderful example of how a small gesture can lead to great things – which is the essence of community policing. When officers take the time during a busy and hectic event to acknowledge the presence of young children, they are showing those children that they are not invisible, that they matter and that we care about them. I want to thank the L-Tron Corporation for support."

         Papaya Asian Kitchen & Bar, located at the Marketplace Mall, generously agreed to donate 50% of all drink sales during the 5-hour event to the purchase of Cuddle Bear sets. Approximately 40 people attended the event and over $300 was donated. Check back at the end of April for a final donation count of brand-new books and teddy bears to the Rochester Police Department.

For more information on Papaya Asian Kitchen, visit: http://papayarochester.com/

To learn more about the Cuddle Bear Drive, visit: www.L-Tron.com/cuddlebear

