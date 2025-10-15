Lāhainā Rising to World Premiere at Hawai'i International Film Festival

A cinematic tribute to the people of Maui, this feature-length documentary chronicles one of the most devastating wildfires in U.S. history.

Amber Bobin & Keely Badger, 360 MEDIA

On behalf of the Lāhainā Rising

-- The feature documentarywill make its world premiere at the Hawai'i International Film Festival (HIFF) on Wednesday, October 22 at 5:00 PM HST, followed by a matinee screening on Thursday, October 23 at 12:15 PM. These two screenings launch the film's festival run and paves the way for a 2026 community education and impact campaign rooted in healing, remembrance, and resilience.Told through the eyes of the people who lived it,offers a searing yet profoundly hopeful portrait of the August 8, 2023 wildfire that devastated historic Lāhainā — displacing more than 13,000 residents, killing more than 100 residents, and forever altering Maui's landscape. Through intimate storytelling, the film examines how environmental degradation, social injustice, and the legacy of historical exploitation have made communities increasingly vulnerable to disaster.Anchored by the voices of local Lahaina residents, the next generation of Indigenous leaders and activists, and cultural practitioners, the film weaves together first-person footage from within the blaze, archival material from Maui's plantation era, and deeply personal testimonies that explore the systemic issues surrounding land use, water rights, and environmental stewardship. These layered narratives reveal the interconnected challenges of historical exploitation and present-day vulnerability, while celebrating the indomitable spirit of the people of Lāhainā and their ongoing journey of hope and recovery.Led by Director Matty Schweitzer, the creative team — including producers De Andre Makakoa, Blake Ramelb, and Phil Schlieder — represents multi-generational Maui families who endured the profound loss of loved ones, homes, and livelihoods in the fire. Crafted as an act of remembrance and renewal, the film is dedicated to all those lost, and to all who continue to rebuild their lives in the wake of devastation.Director Matty Schweitzer shared:"This film is first and foremost a testament to the people of Lāhainā — their courage, their grief, and their determination to rebuild. We made it with and for the community, not as outsiders looking in."Selected for HIFF's prestigious Made in Hawai'i category,is nominated for the Made in Hawaii Award and has already sparked overwhelming interest — both O'ahu screenings are completely sold out, with audiences traveling from across the Hawaiian Islands to attend. Only rush and will-call tickets may be available on the day of screening. The film will also host its Maui premiere on November 8 as part of HIFF's statewide satellite screenings.Asbegins its festival journey, the team is actively developing partnerships and support for distribution and the film's 2026 community education and impact campaign, which will unite schools, cultural organizations, and local nonprofits to spark dialogue around fire-preparedness, water rights, land justice, environmental care, and Native Hawaiian sovereignty.