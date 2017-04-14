Optical Coatings Market Size, Share, Analysis, Report and Forecast to 2022

Contact

James Lamb

***@strategymrc.com James Lamb

End

-- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Optical Coatings Market accounted for $10.76 billion in 2015 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.93% reaching $19.58 billion by the year 2022. The increasing demand for optical coatings in electronics, defense, transportation, security and infrastructure are the major factors driving the market growth. However, factors such as price volatility of raw materials and government regulations are hindering the market growth. The Electronics & Semiconductor and defense are the dominant segments among applications market and is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period. Infrastructure, medical segments are likely to fuel the market growth in the near future.Reflective, filter and anti reflecting coating products has promising growth in global markets. North America commanded the largest share for optical coatings followed by Europe. In 2014, U.S. and Asia Pacific together held the market share of more than 80%. Asia Pacific is expected to witness high growth rate during forecast period. The growth is mainly driven by increasing demand for electronics and infrastructure in China and India.Some of the major players in the global market include 3M Precision Optics, Abrisa Technologies, Artemis Optical Ltd., Denton Vacuum, LLC, Dupont, Inrad Optics, Janos Technology, Inc., Newport Corporation, Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd., Ophir Optronics, Ltd., Optical Coatings Japan, PPG, Industries, Reynard Corporation, Schott AG and Zeiss Group.• Reflective Coatings• Anti-Reflective Coatings• Transparent Electrodes• Filter coatings• Other Productso Polarized Coatingso Anti-glare Coatings• Electronics & Semiconductors• Automotive• Solar• Defense/security• Healthcare• Instrumentation• Others• North Americao USo Canadao Mexico• Europeo Germanyo Franceo Italyo UKo Spaino Rest of Europe• Asia Pacifico Japano Chinao Indiao Australiao New Zealando Rest of Asia Pacific• Rest of the Worldo Middle Easto Brazilo Argentinao South Africao Egypt- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments- Market share analysis of the top industry players- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants- Market forecasts for a minimum of 8 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancementhttp://www.strategymrc.com/report/optical-coatings-market