April 2017





Optical Coatings Market Size, Share, Analysis, Report and Forecast to 2022

 
 
GAITHERSBURG, Md. - April 20, 2017 - PRLog -- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Optical Coatings Market accounted for $10.76 billion in 2015 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.93% reaching $19.58 billion by the year 2022. The increasing demand for optical coatings in electronics, defense, transportation, security and infrastructure are the major factors driving the market growth. However, factors such as price volatility of raw materials and government regulations are hindering the market growth. The Electronics & Semiconductor and defense are the dominant segments among applications market and is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period. Infrastructure, medical segments are likely to fuel the market growth in the near future.

Reflective, filter and anti reflecting coating products has promising growth in global markets. North America commanded the largest share for optical coatings followed by Europe. In 2014, U.S. and Asia Pacific together held the market share of more than 80%. Asia Pacific is expected to witness high growth rate during forecast period. The growth is mainly driven by increasing demand for electronics and infrastructure in China and India.

Some of the major players in the global market include 3M Precision Optics, Abrisa Technologies, Artemis Optical Ltd., Denton Vacuum, LLC, Dupont, Inrad Optics, Janos Technology, Inc., Newport Corporation, Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd., Ophir Optronics, Ltd., Optical Coatings Japan, PPG, Industries, Reynard Corporation, Schott AG  and Zeiss Group.

For More, Please Visit: http://www.strategymrc.com/report/optical-coatings-market

Products Covered:
• Reflective Coatings
• Anti-Reflective Coatings
• Transparent Electrodes
• Filter coatings
• Other Products
o Polarized Coatings
o Anti-glare Coatings

Applications Covered:
• Electronics & Semiconductors
• Automotive
• Solar
• Defense/security
• Healthcare
• Instrumentation
• Others

Regions Covered:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o UK
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Rest of the World
o Middle East
o Brazil
o Argentina
o South Africa
o Egypt

What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 8 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancement

For More, Please Visit: http://www.strategymrc.com/report/optical-coatings-market

Contact
James Lamb
***@strategymrc.com
Apr 20, 2017 News



