IIC Partners Announces New Global Board Appointments

NEW YORK
- Nov. 19, 2025
-- IIC Partners (www.iicpartners.com)
, one of the world's leading providers of executive search and leadership consulting services, today announces new appointments to its Board of Directors.
The appointments were confirmed during IIC Partners' Annual General Meeting in Bangkok on October 21, 2025. The candidates were recommended by the 2025 Nominating Committee, composed of Charlotte Eblinger-Mitterlechner (Vienna), Jeff Harris (Columbus), and Jyoti Bowen Nath (Mumbai). The new appointments are as follows:Directors
- Richard Jackson, Managing Director, JacksonGrant Executive (Bangkok) appointed as Board Director, Asia Pacific for a two-year term.
- Sam Dinte, President, Dinte Executive Search (Washington, D.C.) re-elected as Board Director, Americas for a three-year term.
- Thayanie Ujino, Managing Partner, FESA Group (São Paulo) re-elected as Board Director, Americas for a two-year term.
Richard Jackson, the new Board Director for Asia Pacific, commented, "Since joining IIC Partners, I've been impressed by the openness, professionalism, and depth of expertise across the network. I look forward to offering a regional perspective, while contributing to process improvement, collaborative initiatives, and technology advancement. Asia Pacific is one of the fastest-advancing markets for executive search, and I am excited to contribute as the region accelerates towards higher standards and increased global collaboration."Vice Chairs
Three members of the Board were appointed to Vice Chair positions for a one-year term:
- Ian Brenner, Senior Managing Director, GlassRatner (Toronto) appointed Vice Chair, Americas.
- Sam Dinte, President, Dinte Executive Search (Washington, D.C.) appointed Vice Chair, Asia Pacific and Australia.
- Vanessa Dalas, Partner, Progress Associés (Paris) appointed Vice Chair, EMEA.
Vanessa Dalas, the new Vice Chair for EMEA, added, "It is an honor to be appointed Vice Chair for the EMEA region. I am excited to build upon my five-year tenure as a Director for the IIC Partners Board and continue our journey of innovation and excellence."
Renee Arrington, Global Chair of IIC Partners, commented, "We are thrilled to welcome Richard Jackson to the Board and to retain the expert guidance of Sam Dinte and Thayanie Ujino. Their continued dedication, combined with the leadership of our new Vice Chair, Vanessa Dalas, ensures strong and effective governance for our global organization. I am confident their collective expertise will be instrumental as we continue to deliver exceptional value to our clients and member firms worldwide."
The IIC Partners Board consists of nine Directors:
About IIC Partners
- Global Chair: Renee Arrington (Dallas)
- Vice Chair, Americas: Ian Brenner (Toronto)
- Vice Chair, EMEA: Vanessa Dalas (Paris)
- Vice Chair, Australia & Asia Pacific: Sam Dinte (Washington, D.C.)
- Director: Bob Clarke (Chicago)
- Director: Richard Jackson (Bangkok)
- Director: Roberto Ravagnani (Milan)
- Director: Oliver Schmitt (Prague)
- Director: Thayanie Ujino (São Paulo)
IIC Partners is a leading provider of executive search and leadership consulting services with a deep understanding of how market dynamics, changing demographics and new technologies are shaping the future of work. Our expert consultants, connected across 40 offices worldwide, partner with senior executives and board directors to transform businesses and solve complex leadership challenges. For more information, please visit www.iicpartners.com
