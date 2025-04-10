Follow on Google News
IIC Partners Expands in Australia with Three New Offices Through Omera Partners
By: IIC Partners
With offices in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane, Omera Partners has built an extensive network in Australia and across the Asia Pacific region, serving leading corporations, government entities, and not-for-profits.
For over two decades, Omera Partners has been recognized as one of Australia's most experienced, diverse and innovative executive search, board selection and leadership advisory firms. Their carefully curated team of Partners and Research Associates has successfully completed over 1,000 board assignments and more than 3,500 executive appointments.
Omera Partners is known for its data-driven and research-backed approach to board and executive search, combining deep industry expertise with proprietary methodologies to deliver world-class leadership solutions. The firm also strengthens board effectiveness through comprehensive reviews and succession planning, helping organizations optimize governance, refine strategic oversight, and ensure long-term leadership continuity.
In periods of change, crisis, or transformation, Australia's leading organisations turn to Omera Partners for trusted interim leadership. Their Interim Management Team delivers experienced, effective executives across all senior functions—ensuring stability, momentum, and expert guidance when it's needed most.
Matt Hagen, Managing Partner at Omera Partners, commented, "Omera Partners has always had a strong global dimension, connecting organizations in Australia with top leadership talent worldwide. Joining IIC Partners expands this international reach by providing access to global talent networks, expert market analysis and cross-border opportunities with 40 offices worldwide. Our business and social impact is set to markedly increase while continuing to deliver the tailored, high-touch service that sets Omera Partners apart."
Ciaran Donovan, Managing Partner at Omera Partners, added, "At Omera Partners, our board advisory practice is grounded in evidence, shaped by experience, and focused on delivering measurable value. With over 1,000 board appointments, we're proud of our long history of helping clients build exceptional boards. Joining IIC Partners allows us to expand on this track record and collaborate on board governance best practices and research with over 450 expert consultants worldwide."
"We are thrilled to welcome Omera Partners to IIC Partners and expand our presence in Australia with three new offices," said Christine Hayward, Executive Director of IIC Partners. "Their exceptional track record in board and executive search, combined with their deep market expertise, makes them a valuable addition to our network. We look forward to working together to provide our clients with unparalleled leadership solutions across Australia and the broader Asia-Pacific region."
About IIC Partners
IIC Partners is a leading provider of executive search and leadership consulting services with a deep understanding of how market dynamics, changing demographics and new technologies are shaping the future of work. Our expert consultants, connected across 40 offices worldwide, partner with senior executives and board directors to transform businesses and solve complex leadership challenges. For more information, please visit www.iicpartners.com.
