Magical trailer of Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon's 'Raabta'

-- A much has been talked about Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon's chemistry which heated up while shooting for their upcoming film 'Raabta.' The trailer for the much awaited film is finally out and is looking every bit promising. Kriti shared the trailer on her Twitter handle by tweeting, "A film thats too close to my heart..thrilled to share with you all..❤️❤️ Here's the trailer: http://bit.ly/Raabta Hope u guys like it.. 😁."The trailer starts with a cute meeting between Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon which later turns into a super cute and cheesy romance. The much in love couple spend some romantic and lovey dovey moments together, indulge in some steamy kisses and hugs and cutesy conversations. But those who thought that 'Raabta' is such a film filled with romance, then you might be wrong. Because in the midst of their romance Jim Sarbh marks his entry as the villain and there starts the game of real love.While Sushant and Kriti are connected from a past story of a king and a queen, Jim plays the baddie in the past era too. The man who wants the queen in every possible way. The trio look spectacular in the tribal avatar.Well what happens to the story of king and the queen, there lies the question for which you have to wait the film to hit the theatres. The trailer takes you to a journey of the past and the present, but ends on a note where your excitement level is already boosted and you want to see more. Kriti Sanon enjoys good screen presence and Sushant and Jim are commendable as always.Directed by Dinesh Vijan, the film releases on June 9, 2017.Watch the trailer here.