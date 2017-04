Anushka Sharma receives a legal notice from BMC

Anushka Sharma

Celebrities entering into legal mess with the BMC officials is not a new thing now. After Kapil Sharma and Arjun Kapoor were accused of illegal construction in their respective apartments, it is now Anushka Sharma who has landed into such trouble. BMC has issued a legal notice to the actress for installing a electric junction box on her floor which is illegal. A neighbour filed a complaint against her after which the notice was issued. The neighbour also mentioned that the actress has forbidden several other laws the society.After an inspection by the BMC officials, the actress has been asked to remove the installed junction box. However the official statement from Anushka's office reads, "Anushka's family had taken all requisite permissions in 2013 itself before installing this junction box so they have not defaulted on any account. BMC has just responded to a complaint the ex secretary has put out there is no offence that has been committed."While the actress has denied all such things, further more details regarding the issue are awaited.