Anushka Sharma receives a legal notice from BMC
After an inspection by the BMC officials, the actress has been asked to remove the installed junction box. However the official statement from Anushka's office reads, "Anushka's family had taken all requisite permissions in 2013 itself before installing this junction box so they have not defaulted on any account. BMC has just responded to a complaint the ex secretary has put out there is no offence that has been committed."
While the actress has denied all such things, further more details regarding the issue are awaited.
