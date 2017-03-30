 
Watch how Vidya Balan is different from Begum Jaan

 
 
Vidya Balan
MUMBAI, India - April 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Vidya Balan won many hearts yet again with her quintessential performance in the upcoming film 'Begum Jaan' which we can see in the trailers and teasers. The actress has now revealed how she is much more different from the character of Begum Jaan in the recently released video by the makers.

The video titled as 'Vidya VS Begum Jaan' shows Vidya expressing her thoughts about doing certain scenes as Begum Jaan. While we have seen Vidya as a calm and composed person in reality, Begum Jaan is exactly opposite. Vidya says she was uncomfortable shooting those scenes which included hitting and physical fights. In one of the scenes where she is dragging Gauahar Khan, she did all the hitting naturally so as to look it real but felt very bad after the scene.

In another scene, she had to continuously slap Mishti, she did it several times that the girl actually locked her jaw and was in tears. Vidya too broke down in tears seeing her state. She confesses that while hitting men is easy, it is difficult to hit a woman and that too so hard. But later on says that hitting anyone whether it is a man or a woman is not her job and it is truly difficult.

Helmed by Srijit Mukherji, the film releases on April 14, 2017.

Watch the video here.

http://www.fridaymoviez.com/news/

