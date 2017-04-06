News By Tag
Here is the monsoon song 'Baarish' from 'Half Girlfriend'
The song is picturized on Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, it is a romantic rainy ballad. It shows Madhav Jha, a small town boy falling in love with Riya Somani who does not even bother to extend a hand of friendship to anyone.
It can be said that the song captures the first crush of Arjun over Shraddha. Madly in love with Riya, Arjun follows her wherever she goes even in rains. The music is soothing to the ears but the lyrics of the song give us a feeling that we have heard this before.
While the singers have done their part well, more is expected from the lyricists Arafat Mehmood & Tanishk Bagchi who have delivered many hit numbers earlier.
'Half Girlfriend' based on Chetan Bhagat's novel with the same name is helmed by Mohit Suri will release in theatres on May 19, 2017.
Watch the song here.
