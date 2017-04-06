 
Here is the monsoon song 'Baarish' from 'Half Girlfriend'

 
 
Shraddha Kapoor
Shraddha Kapoor
MUMBAI, India - April 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Rains have always played a significant role in Bollywood movies. Include one romantic rain song and your film is hit. While we already have some of the most romantic rain numbers, the newest addition to it is the 'Baarish' song from 'Half Girlfriend.' The first song is finally out and Shraddha Kapoor shared it on her Twitter handle. She tweeted, "Some songs make you fall in love 😍Here it is .. http://bit.ly/BAARISH  #HalfGirlfriend #19thMay ❤️."

The song is picturized on Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, it is a romantic rainy ballad. It shows Madhav Jha, a small town boy falling in love with Riya Somani who does not even bother to extend a hand of friendship to anyone.

It can be said that the song captures the first crush of Arjun over Shraddha. Madly in love with Riya, Arjun follows her wherever she goes even in rains. The music is soothing to the ears but the lyrics of the song give us a feeling that we have heard this before.

While the singers have done their part well, more is expected from the lyricists Arafat Mehmood & Tanishk Bagchi who have delivered many hit numbers earlier.

'Half Girlfriend' based on Chetan Bhagat's novel with the same name is helmed by Mohit Suri will release in theatres on May 19, 2017.

Watch the song here.

Source:FridayMoviez
