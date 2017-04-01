 
News By Tag
* Sonakshi Sinha
* Noor
* Armaan Mallik
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Movies
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Mumbai
  Maharashtra
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
7654321

Check out Noor's emotional side in 'Hai Zaroori' track

 
 
Sonakshi Sinha
Sonakshi Sinha
MUMBAI, India - April 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Sonakshi Sinha as 'Noor' gave a sneak peek into her messy life while juggling between office and her home in the trailer and the songs which are released so far. Now another song is released from the film titled as 'Hai Zaroori.' Sonakshi shared the song on her Twitter handle and captioned it as, "Heres the soulful #HaiZaroori by @AmaalMallik sung beautifully by @PrakritiKakar and written by @manojmuntashir."

The song shows Noor trying to maintain a balance between her busy schedule and her personal life. She wants to do many things at the same time but fails to maintain a balance between them. She ends up disappointing her boyfriend played by Purab Kohli in order to manage her professional life. She is also seen penning her thoughts in a diary 'Mumbai, You're Killing Me.'

The lyrics of the song are catchy and Prakriti Kakar's voice is soothing to the ears. The light music in the background makes it a perfect heartbreak song and we are sure that you will play it in a loop.

'Noor' directed by Sunhil Sippy releases in theatres on April 21, 2017.

Watch the song here.

Please visit http://www.fridaymoviez.com/

Contact
FridayMoviez
***@twilighten.com
End
Source:FridayMoviez
Email:***@twilighten.com Email Verified
Tags:Sonakshi Sinha, Noor, Armaan Mallik
Industry:Movies
Location:Mumbai - Maharashtra - India
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Twilight Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 07, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share