Check out Noor's emotional side in 'Hai Zaroori' track

Sonakshi Sinha as 'Noor' gave a sneak peek into her messy life while juggling between office and her home in the trailer and the songs which are released so far. Now another song is released from the film titled as 'Hai Zaroori.' Sonakshi shared the song on her Twitter handle and captioned it as, "Heres the soulful #HaiZaroori by @AmaalMallik sung beautifully by @PrakritiKakar and written by @manojmuntashir."The song shows Noor trying to maintain a balance between her busy schedule and her personal life. She wants to do many things at the same time but fails to maintain a balance between them. She ends up disappointing her boyfriend played by Purab Kohli in order to manage her professional life. She is also seen penning her thoughts in a diary 'Mumbai, You're Killing Me.'The lyrics of the song are catchy and Prakriti Kakar's voice is soothing to the ears. The light music in the background makes it a perfect heartbreak song and we are sure that you will play it in a loop.'Noor' directed by Sunhil Sippy releases in theatres on April 21, 2017.