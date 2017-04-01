News By Tag
Check out Noor's emotional side in 'Hai Zaroori' track
The song shows Noor trying to maintain a balance between her busy schedule and her personal life. She wants to do many things at the same time but fails to maintain a balance between them. She ends up disappointing her boyfriend played by Purab Kohli in order to manage her professional life. She is also seen penning her thoughts in a diary 'Mumbai, You're Killing Me.'
The lyrics of the song are catchy and Prakriti Kakar's voice is soothing to the ears. The light music in the background makes it a perfect heartbreak song and we are sure that you will play it in a loop.
'Noor' directed by Sunhil Sippy releases in theatres on April 21, 2017.
Watch the song here.
