News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Chapter 4 of 'Meri Pyaari Bindu'
The chapter 4 shows Tom and Jerry equation between Bindu and Abhimanyu's mom. Bindu, who is Abhi's neighbour is on the hit list of Abhi's mom and she dislikes her like anything. His mother believes that Bindu will ruin Abhi's life, but Abhi is head over heels in love with her.
Bindu does every possible thing to traumatise Abhi's mom. Somewhere she is seen mouthing some Tamil dialogues while interacting with Abhimanyu's parents. When asked about how she met Abhi for the first time by Abhi's mom, Bindu replies that she met Abhimanyu in a dance bar and everyone just loves him there. The chapter ends with Abhi dancing madly while his parents watching around in shock.
The last chapter of the film will be unveiled on April 7th and is expected to be much more interesting than the earlier ones. The film is about a couple's complicated love story and is produced by Maneesh Sharma. It will hit the theatres on May 12, 2017.
Watch the chapter 4 here.
Please visit http://www.fridaymoviez.com/
Contact
FridayMoviez
***@twilighten.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse