 
News By Tag
* Digital
* Photography
* Free
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Photography
* More Industries...
News By Place
* San Marino
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
54321
March 2017
3130

Digital Photography with George Simian

Learn how to identify your intentions, minimize distractions, maximize the mood, and direct the eye of the viewer.
 
 
George-by-Beata
George-by-Beata
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Digital
Photography
Free

Industry:
Photography

Location:
San Marino - California - US

Subject:
Events

SAN MARINO, Calif. - April 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Come to Crowell Public Library on Saturday, May 6 and learn how to improve your photography in the post-processing workflow. George Simian, a leading East-Coast/West-Coast commercial photographer (GeorgeSimian.com) and educator (UCLA Extension, Samy's Camera, American Photographic Artists) will show you how to master the process of making decisions:  identifying your intentions, minimizing distractions, maximizing the mood, and directing the eye of the viewer.  Bring some digital files on a flash drive, and George will improve them in 60 seconds!  The seminar will begin at 2:00 p.m. and last until 4:00 p.m. in the Library's Barth Community Room.

Audience needs considered and time permitting, George will address:  the mechanics of the camera and lenses and exposure, strategies for shaping your style and vision, post-processing using various software and refining the image in Photoshop, andpractical business approaches appropriate to your specific audience.  George has worked with emerging commercial photographers, with boudoir and portrait photographers, with documentary fine artists, and with others just beginning to master the camera and the digital workflow.

George Simian started out as a photography teacher in 1973 at Cornell University, excited to "expose" newcomers to the wonders of the latent silver image, and its magical manifestation in the darkroom. When his career moved on to commercial photography, he became a mentor to his assistants, as well as presenting one-day seminars for photographers' organizations, and for various manufacturers.  Relocating to Los Angeles, George re-engaged with teaching as an avocation, and practiced it in various classrooms, location workshops, and one-on-one.  He continues to offer individual coaching, meeting with various emerging photographers with very different interests, and at different experience levels.  He finds it amazing how much one can accomplish when working side-by-side, focused exclusively on the issue at hand.

George Simian is a longtime member of the APA American Photographic Artists.  Don't miss this free opportunity to improve your photography skills with an expert!

Media Contact
Crowell Public Library
626-300-0777
***@cityofsanmarino.org
End
Source:
Email:***@cityofsanmarino.org Email Verified
Tags:Digital, Photography, Free
Industry:Photography
Location:San Marino - California - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Crowell Public Library PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 05, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share