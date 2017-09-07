Digital Photography - Indoor Photos

Learn to make better photos indoors, with a battery-powered flash

-- Lose your fear of creating your own light, in this demonstration of how to use a flash to make better images indoors. George Simian, a leading East-Coast commercial photographer (now based in LA) and educator (UCLA Extension, Samy's Camera, American Photographic Artists) will show you how to master basic lighting concepts and skills, managing both the quality (hard vs. soft) and the direction (frontal vs. indirect) of light. This workshop will begin at 2:00 p.m. and last until 4:00 p.m. in the Library's Barth Community Room on Saturday, September 23.George Simian started out as a photography teacher in 1973 at Cornell University, excited to "expose" newcomers to the wonders of the latent silver image, and its magical manifestation in the darkroom. When his career moved on to commercial photography, he became a mentor to his assistants, as well as presenting one-day seminars for photographers' organizations, and for various manufacturers. Relocating to Los Angeles, George re-engaged with teaching as an avocation, and practiced it in various classrooms, location workshops, and one-on-one. He continues to offer individual coaching, meeting with various wcj emerging photographers with very different interests, and at different experience levels. He finds it amazing how much one can accomplish when working side-by-side, focused exclusively on the issue at hand.George is a longtime member of the APA - American Photographic Artists. Don't miss this free Speedlight demo from an expert.