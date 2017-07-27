News By Tag
a Guide to Property Tax and Assessment
an LA County Assessor's Office Presentation Thursday, September 7, 7:00 p.m.
Carol Wong Quan was raised in Los Angeles and graduated from the University of California at Los Angeles, with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and a Certificate in Business and Administration. Ms. Quan has worked for over thirty-one years at the Los Angeles County Office of the Assessor. She began her career in 1986 as a real property appraiser trainee and has risen through the ranks in assignments ranging from property valuations to special investigations. She now works in Public Affairs Executive Office under the administration of Los Angeles County Assessor Jeffrey Prang.
This free program will take place in the Library's Barth Community Room at 7:00 p.m. Don't miss this important presentation on Thursday, September 7 that could possibly save attendees and their families some serious tax money.
https://ca-sanmarino.civicplus.com/
1890 Huntington Drive, San Marino, CA 91108-2595 (626) 300-0777
Contact
Crowell Public Library
626-300-0777
***@cityofsanmarino.org
