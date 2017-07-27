a Guide to Property Tax and Assessment

an LA County Assessor's Office Presentation Thursday, September 7, 7:00 p.m.

CarolQuan2

Contact

Crowell Public Library

626-300-0777

***@cityofsanmarino.org Crowell Public Library626-300-0777

End

-- People who own a house or a commercial property or who are thinking about transferring real property to their children, or, seniors looking to sell their house and move to another location will want to come to this presentation by Carol Wong Quan from Los Angeles County Assessor's office on Thursday, September 7at Crowell Library. Ms. Quan will cover subjects regarding parent and child exclusion, grandparent and grandchild exclusion for real property transfers, the senior citizen's replacement dwelling benefit, transfer of decedent's real property, severely and permanently disabled resident exclusion, and a decline-in-value review. A question and answer session will follow. Ms. Quan will be introduced by Michelle Chiu, Regional Manager from Forest Lawn.Carol Wong Quan was raised in Los Angeles and graduated from the University of California at Los Angeles, with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and a Certificate in Business and Administration. Ms. Quan has worked for over thirty-one years at the Los Angeles County Office of the Assessor. She began her career in 1986 as a real property appraiser trainee and has risen through the ranks in assignments ranging from property valuations to special investigations. She now works in Public Affairs Executive Office under the administration of Los Angeles County Assessor Jeffrey Prang.This free program will take place in the Library's Barth Community Room at 7:00 p.m. Don't miss this important presentation on Thursday, September 7 that could possibly save attendees and their families some serious tax money.