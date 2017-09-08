News By Tag
History of Fashion from a Technical Perspective
Tuesday, October 10, 7:00 p.m. 1890 Huntington Drive, San Marino, CA 91108-2595 ● (626) 300-0777
Up until the latter part of the 20th century, methods of producing clothing had remained relatively unchanged. With the advent of mechanical processes such as the cotton gin, the sewing machine, and different weaving looms, fashion has been able to be transformed into a booming business that focuses on mass production, globalization, and outsourcing. These inventions have made fashion quicker, cheaper, and more readily available, yet certain elements still remain unchanged. It is just in the last decade that advancements such as 3D printing have seen an wcj advancement in fashion that is truly new and unique, and catapulting us into the future.
This expansion does not come without costs, however. Kosztowny will delve into labor issues and regulations, environmental impacts, and how fashion is affecting the health and well-being of the planet and its residents.
Alex Kosztowny is a Los Angeles based freelance designer and librarian who focuses on art, fashion, textiles, and the preservation of materials. He was an instruction and reference services librarian at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising (FIDM) in Los Angeles and now works for the County of Los Angeles. He holds his master's degree in library and information science from the University of California at Los Angeles as well as degrees in fashion knitwear design, theatre costume design, and business management.
Come to Crowell Library for this fascinating look at fashion history at Crowell Library October 10th at 7:00 p.m.
